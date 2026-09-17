Indian shares Norway taxi bill of 9,580: 'I've had much more affordable rides in India'

An Indian traveller's taxi ride in Norway has sparked a discussion online after he shared a bill of nearly ₹10,000 for a 22-minute journey. The ride covered 29 km and, according to the traveller, was smooth and comfortable.

Indian traveller shares Norway taxi fare online. (Representational image generated using AI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sharing the experience on X, user Vinod compared the fare with taxi and Uber rides in India, saying they are significantly more affordable. His post has since prompted users to discuss the differences in wages, living costs and service standards between the two countries.

Norway taxi ride costs ₹ 9,580

The X user shared details of his taxi ride, writing, "Sharing my today's taxi ride experience in Norway. 22 minutes. 29 km. Smooth ride and a great experience. The bill? 934 NOK, roughly ₹9,580. There are a few things India does far better than Norway... this is one of them."

(Also Read: Employer questions live-in house help using AC all night long: ‘I’m worried about the cost’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, "I've had much more affordable Uber rides in India. Not always premium, but money-wise, they are way, way cheaper." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, "I've had much more affordable Uber rides in India. Not always premium, but money-wise, they are way, way cheaper." {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The post quickly drew reactions from users, with several pointing out that comparing prices between India and Norway without considering differences in income and purchasing power may not give the complete picture.

Take a look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet debates India vs Norway fares

One user commented, "Bro doesn't understand PPP. India has poor people ready to be your driver for a few bucks. Norway doesn't. So, the taxi driver also has a good earning and better life."

Another wrote, "You don't understand how Norway and other Northern European countries work. You also forgot to mention that the average salary in Norway is roughly around ₹6.5 lakh per month. Also, imagine how good the infrastructure is that it took only 22 minutes to cover 29 km."

Others were more focused on the fare itself. " ₹9,580 for a 22-minute, 29 km taxi ride is wild... or is it just normal there?" one user asked.

(Also Read: US company lays off ‘entire Indian Customer service team’ over Google Meet: ‘All 80 employees’)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another comment said, "It's cheaper in India, but the quality of taxis and many other things are far better in Western countries."

The discussion has therefore moved beyond the price of one taxi ride, with users comparing affordability, wages, infrastructure and service quality in India and Norway.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)