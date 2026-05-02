Indian student in US says living alone abroad is not as glamorous as it looks: ‘Some days it hits harder’

An Indian student living in the United States has shared an honest account of what it feels like to move abroad for college at a young age. In a video posted on Instagram, the student, identified as Kanav, spoke about the emotional and practical challenges of living alone in a foreign country.

An Indian student opened up about loneliness and responsibilities while studying in the US.(Instagram/kanav3.md)

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(Also read: Indian student in US plans to return home despite ₹1.12 crore job offer in Austin: 'I'm too depressed')

While studying abroad is often seen as exciting and aspirational, Kanav said the reality can be far more complicated. From handling daily responsibilities to dealing with loneliness during festivals, he described the experience as one that tests a person in unexpected ways.

“Hi, I'm 19, living alone in the United States. I came from India for college, and honestly, living alone isn't as glamorous as it looks. No one really tells you about these parts. Figuring out food, managing money, credit cards, taxes, classes that feel nothing like when you're in high school. Different culture, different people, and different absolutely everything. And then there are days like festivals. Back home, everyone's together, celebrating, laughing, and making memories. And you're just there, on a video call, watching it all happen from thousands of miles away. Some days it hits harder than you expect. But maybe that's the point, because moments like these, they build you. They make you mentally stronger. They teach you how to stand on your own. This isn't just about college. This is where I'm building myself. It's not easy, but I know I didn't come this far for easy,” he said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Building a life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “Building a life.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to his honest admission {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to his honest admission {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The video struck a chord with many users, especially those who had lived away from home for studies or work. Several people said his words captured the side of moving abroad that is rarely shown on social media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video struck a chord with many users, especially those who had lived away from home for studies or work. Several people said his words captured the side of moving abroad that is rarely shown on social media. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “This is so real, nobody talks about how lonely festivals feel abroad.” Another said, “You are learning life much earlier than many people do.” A third commented, “Living alone teaches you things no classroom ever can.” Another user added, “This made me emotional because I have been through the same.”

(Also read: Indian student in US considers return after failing to secure permanent job: ‘I have a loan to pay off’)

Some users praised Kanav for being honest instead of only showing the glamorous parts of life in the US. “People only see the foreign country part, not the struggle behind it,” a user wrote. Another commented, “At 19, managing all this alone takes courage.” One more said, “This is exactly what building yourself looks like.” Another added, “One day, all this will make you proud.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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