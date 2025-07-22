Indian surgeon posts pic from inside operating room, internet celebrates his ‘flex’

A doctor’s post about performing surgery has garnered significant attention on Reddit. The medical professional expressed uncertainty about whether sharing his achievement is a form of bragging, but he felt compelled to share it with others. Reddit users responded enthusiastically, celebrating his accomplishment and describing it as a “real flex.” A doctor shared this image on Reddit while posting about his “independent operation." (Reddit/Secret_Imagination32)

“Did my first independent surgery today!!” the doctor wrote, later clarifying in the comments section that it is his first time performing a particular operation.

“Don’t know of people consider it as a flex but for me it’s a very big milestone in my career. So happy!!” the individual continued.

How did social media react?

The post received praiseful remarks, and Redditors celebrated the doctor’s big achievement. An individual posted, “Massive flex. I'm very happy for you. Remember you are in one of the most important professions in society.”

Another remarked, “Saw a real thing worth flexing for the first time here. Many congratulations, and I hope you work hard and save more lives.” A third expressed, “Idk how this popped up on my feed... ig i needed it before 3rd. Badhai ho boss.” A fourth wrote, “Now that is called some serious flex and an achievement. Congratulations doc, hope you save many lives.”

Did the doctor take the patient's consent for the pic?

A few questioned if the doctor asked for the patient’s permission before posting the picture. An individual asked, “Did you get consent from the patient and the hospital for this flex? If not, a malpractice lawyer and hospital HR will get you in trouble. Speaking as a doctor myself. Don’t do this. You are a moron.”

The OP claimed, “Yes I asked the patient and he was okay with it and I also asked my SR and HOU about it and they said as long as the privacy of the patient is not exposed and the patient is okay with it, I can post it. I also have a video consent from the patient. I am not an asshole, I know patients have a life too and I respect that,” adding, “Also I don’t think it is good for a doctor to call a fellow colleague a moron but whatever. You do you.”