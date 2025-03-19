Bengaluru doctor's salary reveal shuts down taunting relative: ‘My taxes higher than their income’

A Bengaluru-based cardiologist recently shared an anecdote of sweet comeuppance that has resonated with thousands on social media. Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, who serves as the Director of Cardiology at Kauvery Hospital, revealed how he silenced a relative who had repeatedly taunted him about his finances when he was starting out in the medical field. A Bengaluru doctor's story of shutting down a nosy relative is going viral (Representational image)

He was responding to a viral X post that asked, “how do y’all avoid uncle aunties asking your salary?”

Doctor’s salary reveal

In his post shared on the social media platform X, Dr Krishnamurthy recounted how a family member would often mock him for choosing the medical stream, pointing out that he was financially dependent on his father while others his age were already earning.

Doctors in India undergo years of rigorous training, often spending over a decade completing their medical degrees and specialisations

However, when the same relative later inquired about his salary after he was well established, the doctor had the ultimate comeback - his annual tax payments were higher than the combined annual income of the relative’s two sons.

HT.com has reached out to Dr Krishnamurthy and will update this copy on receiving a response.

“A relative who was always condescending about me joining the medical stream with taunts about how I'm dependent on my father when others are earning money happened to ask my salary once when I was well settled. My annual taxes were higher than both his sons' annual income,” the Bengaluru-based cardiologist posted on X.

The post, which ended with the hashtag #satisfaction, struck a chord with social media users, many of whom shared similar experiences of being underestimated in the early stages of their careers.

“Manifesting the day when I can casually flex my tax payments and watch my nosy relatives do the mental math in shock. Until then, I'll just smile through the interrogation,” wrote one X user.

“Exactly.. people don't realise something...yes medical degree is long and arduous journey... but medical pays well with time and experience while IT salary stagnates,” another noted.