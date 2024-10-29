NEET PG Counselling 2024: ‘This is the value of doctors in India’, candidates sigh as resentment over delay intensifies

More than five months have passed but issues concerning NEET PG does not seem to take a backseat. First, a postponement of the examination (June 23), then the debate over conducting the exam on the rescheduled date (August 11), and now the delay in the announcement of the counselling schedule – the clamour over the otherwise crucial entrance examination just doesn’t seem to end. With NBEMS yet to release the counseliing schedule for NEET PG 2024, candidates and doctors have stormed social media expressing their resentment. (HT file image)

Notably, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, or NBEMS had announced the NEET PG results after much anticipation on August 24, and since then, candidates have been in a state of suspense over the counselling schedule.

So much so that candidates as well as senior doctors have stormed social media to express their resentment and concerns even as NBEMS is yet to release the itinerary for the counselling.

For instance, Dr Anil Lamba, wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, “This is the value of doctors in this country. Neet pg counselling has been delayed for so long now. Already exam was 7 months late. Thousands MBBS graduate doctors what is supposed to do sitting at home all day for months.”

Another user named Kaushik Muhuri questioned the ‘silence’ of the health ministry over the state of affairs. He wrote, “Why is the Health Ministry so silent about NEET PG counselling delay? Does they have nothing to do with the career destruction of these budding doctors? We expect some proactive actions.” @DrDatta_AIIMS @mansukhmandviya @MoHFW_INDIA

Doculux, another account on X, wrote, Neet pg 2024 exam postpone 3 times & once postpone just 12 hrs before schedule , pattern of exam changes just 3 days before and conducted 2 innings , Results declared 2 months back but till date no process of counselling started yet, why? @JPNadda #start_neetpg_2024counselling"

Whereas, an X user named Left_handed_doc_04 said “Why NEET PG counselling delay should raise grievous concerns across the Nation and not just doctors well Unlike any other profession when NEET PG counselling is delayed it directly hampers healthcare system with shortage of new specialist Doctors & it's a serious issue. #NEETPG.”

Dr. Shriya Ambhaikar, another X user, wrote, “Delayed NEET PG counseling: A recipe for disaster, causing undue stress & jeopardizing next exam prep! Wake up, authorities!! #NBEMS_Failed #Start_NeetPG_Counseling #Start_NeetPG_Counselling.”

Likewise, Dr. Malika Jain, an X user, wrote, “Why is NEET PG Counselling delayed. Lakhs of doctors are without jobs. #Start_NeetPG_Counselling #NBEMS_Failed @NMC_IND @NbeIndia @MoHFW_INDIA @JPNadda @PMOIndia.”

It may be mentioned here Dr Suvrankar Datta, President of FAIMA INDIA and Senior Resident and Radiologist at AIIMS Delhi shared a letter in a tweet which stated the National Medical Commission (NMS) has permitted NBEMS to facilitate state counselling authorities in creating state-specific merit lists to be used only for the consumption of state quota for NEET PG counselling.

In the letter dated October 26, NMC informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that several states were facing difficulty in giving state-specific incentive marks to in-service candidates who worked in rural in difficult areas.

Nevertheless, the NEET PG counselling schedule remains to be released. Will the suspense end anytime soon? Only time can answer.