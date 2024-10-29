Menu Explore
Prime Minister Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela

ANI |
Oct 29, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly appointed youth under Rozgar Mela through video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela. (PTI)

Rozgar Mela highlights Prime Minister's commitment to prioritising employment generation. It will empower the youth by providing them with meaningful opportunities to contribute to nation-building.

Rozgar Mela will be organised at 40 locations nationwide, with new recruits joining the Central Government across various Ministries and Departments, such as the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare among others.

Newly appointed recruits will have the opportunity to undertake foundational training through 'Karmayogi Prarambh,' an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal.

Over 1400 e-learning courses are available which will equip recruits with essential skills to serve in their roles effectively and work towards building a Viksit Bharat.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards the fulfilment of the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation in the country.

