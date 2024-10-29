Maha TET 2024 Admit Card: How to download Maharashtra TET hall tickets

Maha TET Admit Card 2024: The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune is expected to release the admit cards for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test or Maha TET 2024 soon. Previously, the board informed that admit cards will be released on October 28. However, as of now, the admit card download link is not available on the official website, mahatet.in. Maha TET 2024 Admit Card: How to download hall tickets (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The online registration process for Maharashtra TET started on September 9 and closed on September 30.

As per the schedule, admit cards will be available for download up to November 10.

The paper timing for the second shift has been changed. Paper 2 of the Maha TET 2024 will be held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm instead of 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

How to download Maharashtra TET admit card

Go to the official website of Maharashtra TET, mahatet.in.

Open the admit card download link displayed on the home page.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit and check the Maharashtra TET admit card.

Following are the eligibility criteria for Maharashtra TET-

Class 1 to 5 (paper 1): SSC with Diploma in Teacher Education (D.Ed. or equivalent)

Class 6 to 8 (paper 2): SSC with graduation and

Diploma in Teacher Education (D.Ed. or equivalent)

Graduate in Teachers Education (B.Ed. or equivalent)

For both papers 1 and 2: SSC and Graduation with Diploma in Teachers Education (D.Ed. or equivalent)

The exam will be held in nine languages: Marathi, English, Urdu, Bengali, Gujarati, Telugu, Sindhi, Kannada and Hindi.

For more information about the TET exam, candidates can visit the official website.