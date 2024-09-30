Maharashtra TET 2024 registration ends today, apply at mahatet.in

The Maharashtra State Examination Council, Pune will close the online application process for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maharashtra TET 2024) today, September 30. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply for the examination can submit their forms on the official website, mahatet.in. The fee payment window will also close today. Registration for Maharashtra TET 2024 ends today, September 30 (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the schedule, registrations for the test started on September 9.

Next, the council will release admit cards for the test. It will be available for downloading from October 28 to November 10 on mahatet.in.

The first paper of Maharashtra TET will be held from 10:30 am to 1 pm on November 11.

The second paper is scheduled for 2 pm to 4:30 pm that day.

How to apply for Maharashtra TET 2024?

Go to the official website of Maharashtra TET, mahatet.in. Click on the login tab and then select ‘New registration of candidate’ Fill the registration form to get your login details. Now, login to your account. Provide the requested information. Upload your documents. Make payment of the application fee. Once done, submit your form. Save the confirmation page of the application form for later use.

Maharashtra TET 22024 application fee

For paper 1 or paper 2 (only one paper), the application fee is ₹700 for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates, ₹700 for Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, ₹700 for handicapped candidates (40 per cent or more than 40 per cent) and RS 1,000 for other candidates (VJA/DTA, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, SBC, OBC, SEBC, EWS, open categories)

For both paper 1 and paper 2 (both papers), MHT CET application fee are-

Scheduled Caste (SC): ₹900

Scheduled Tribes (ST): ₹900

For Handicapped Candidates (40 per cent or more than 40 per cent): ₹900

Other Candidates (VJA/DTA, NT-B, NT-C, NT-D, SBC, OBC, SEBC, EWS, open categories): ₹1,200.

For further information, candidates can check the official website.