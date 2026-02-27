Indian techie with 1.5 YOE receives ‘100% salary hike’ without asking, gets ‘slightly worried’

In a world where employees often struggle for a 10% appraisal, one Indian professional has found himself in an enviable yet "confusing" position. On Reddit, the employee shared that they received a staggering 100% salary hike without even bringing it up. While most would celebrate, the user admitted to feeling "slightly worried" about the sudden appraisal, especially since his company is currently facing a shortage of projects. The techie shared that he never asked for a raise from the manager or management. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“I am currently working on a project and have been putting in a lot of hard work. Recently, upper management had some internal discussions, after which my manager spoke with me. She asked how I was feeling about the work pressure and several other related questions. I responded honestly and explained my situation clearly,” the Redditor wrote.

The techie added, “A few days later, I approached her to provide updates about my tasks and the daily stand-up. Out of nowhere, she mentioned that my pay had been increased. I was surprised because I had not brought up appraisal or salary discussions at all. I am completely clueless about the reason behind this decision.”

The techie explained they work at a small firm with few employees, adding that the firm is currently running low on projects. Hence, getting a sudden appraisal left the techie both “surprised and slightly worried.”

The individual asked, “I am trying to understand why companies or management might make such decisions. What could be the possible reasons behind this.”

In the comments section, OP shared that he was receiving ₹4 LPA, which increased to ₹8 LPA after the hike, and that he has 1.5 years of experience in the field.