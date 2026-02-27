Indian techie with 1.5 YOE receives ‘100% salary hike’ without asking, gets ‘slightly worried’
The Reddit user shared that they were the only one in the team to receive a salary hike.
In a world where employees often struggle for a 10% appraisal, one Indian professional has found himself in an enviable yet "confusing" position. On Reddit, the employee shared that they received a staggering 100% salary hike without even bringing it up. While most would celebrate, the user admitted to feeling "slightly worried" about the sudden appraisal, especially since his company is currently facing a shortage of projects.
“I am currently working on a project and have been putting in a lot of hard work. Recently, upper management had some internal discussions, after which my manager spoke with me. She asked how I was feeling about the work pressure and several other related questions. I responded honestly and explained my situation clearly,” the Redditor wrote.
The techie added, “A few days later, I approached her to provide updates about my tasks and the daily stand-up. Out of nowhere, she mentioned that my pay had been increased. I was surprised because I had not brought up appraisal or salary discussions at all. I am completely clueless about the reason behind this decision.”
The techie explained they work at a small firm with few employees, adding that the firm is currently running low on projects. Hence, getting a sudden appraisal left the techie both “surprised and slightly worried.”
The individual asked, “I am trying to understand why companies or management might make such decisions. What could be the possible reasons behind this.”
In the comments section, OP shared that he was receiving ₹4 LPA, which increased to ₹8 LPA after the hike, and that he has 1.5 years of experience in the field.
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “You were drastically underpaid and they figured you are a key resource.” Another added, "Depends, in my first company, my pay was 7K ( in 2020 ) , the increased it to 25K, that is like 3X ( in 6 months, I was promised 12K after 6 months ), after this hike, my Team Lead told, me they have realised, I can do a lot of stuff (Frontend, Backend And Devops) so they increased without asking. After this, I was given too much work, and I was on the verge of burnout. I hope this does not happen to OP.”
A third commented, “99% of the time this doesn't happen. You're very lucky, enjoy it. It might be that your manager is too good, that your upper management is good, or something else. Kudos and good luck.”
A fourth wrote, “There is no such thing as a free lunch. Either you earned it, or you are going to learn why they gave you that hike soon. What would help is some notion of current sal. 100% on a small package is still peanuts for management.”
