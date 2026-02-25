' ₹38 LPA in Bengaluru or 21K AED per month in Dubai': Techie with two job offers seeks internet's advice
A 27-year-old tech consultant from Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online after asking whether he should stay in India with a ₹38 LPA offer or move to Dubai for a salary of 21,000 AED (around ₹5.19 lakh) per month.
In a Reddit post titled ‘38 LPA in Bangalore vs 21K AED per month in Dubai – Is Dubai worth it for a single guy?’, the techie said he is currently earning ₹32 LPA and has received two offers - one from a “big bank” in India with strong brand value and long-term growth prospects, and another in Dubai. “Both roles are solid, great clients, good benefits, and interesting work,” he wrote.
The techie said that while he felt confident evaluating the India offer, he is struggling to assess the Dubai opportunity. “38 LPA is clearly a good bump from 32 LPA, and I understand the lifestyle and savings potential here. But I’m struggling to properly evaluate the Dubai offer,” he wrote.
Seeking advice from those living in Dubai, he asked whether 21,000 AED per month is considered a strong salary for a single person, what kind of lifestyle he could expect, how much he could realistically save, and how common flat-sharing is among professionals. He also questioned whether moving from Bangalore would make sense financially and socially, adding that he did not want to relocate just for the “Dubai tag”.
Social media reactions
The post quickly drew varied responses. Some users encouraged the move, highlighting tax benefits in the UAE. “Move to Dubai for long-term prospects. You can easily save as a single person earning 21K AED because your tax savings will manage the higher cost of living in the UAE. Just make sure you come for long-term growth and lifestyle, not just the tax savings,” one user commented.
Others were more cautious. “India offer better unless 30k from start or scope to grow the pay swiftly,” another wrote.
A third user advised taking a calculated risk. “If you are good in your skills and already have sufficient experience then it’s worth taking this risk. At least come for 1 Yr & taste the life & see which option is good for you,” they said.
“BLR - Bcz from tech perspective, the city has endless opportunities while Dubai is very restricted. This is the time in ur career where u should target exceptional work & growth, which is tough to get in Dubai,” suggested another.
Meanwhile, another user claimed the move could significantly boost savings. “If you’re single, definitely worth it. You can save ₹3 lakh per month after all your expenses. Go for it for a few years and then plan to return back,” the user wrote.
