' ₹38 LPA in Bengaluru or 21K AED per month in Dubai': Techie with two job offers seeks internet's advice

A 27-year-old tech consultant from Bengaluru has sparked a discussion online after asking whether he should stay in India with a ₹38 LPA offer or move to Dubai for a salary of 21,000 AED (around ₹5.19 lakh) per month. The techie asked whether 21,000 AED per month is considered a strong salary for a single person. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

In a Reddit post titled ‘38 LPA in Bangalore vs 21K AED per month in Dubai – Is Dubai worth it for a single guy?’, the techie said he is currently earning ₹32 LPA and has received two offers - one from a “big bank” in India with strong brand value and long-term growth prospects, and another in Dubai. “Both roles are solid, great clients, good benefits, and interesting work,” he wrote.

The techie said that while he felt confident evaluating the India offer, he is struggling to assess the Dubai opportunity. “38 LPA is clearly a good bump from 32 LPA, and I understand the lifestyle and savings potential here. But I’m struggling to properly evaluate the Dubai offer,” he wrote.

Seeking advice from those living in Dubai, he asked whether 21,000 AED per month is considered a strong salary for a single person, what kind of lifestyle he could expect, how much he could realistically save, and how common flat-sharing is among professionals. He also questioned whether moving from Bangalore would make sense financially and socially, adding that he did not want to relocate just for the “Dubai tag”.