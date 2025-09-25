Indian techie working at Apple quits, leaves secure job for ‘uncertainty’ because…

A software engineer at Apple shared about his bold career move on LinkedIn. He announced his resignation from the tech giant to start his own business. His public announcement has resonated with many who have considered a similar jump from corporate life. An Indian techie shared his reason for quitting Apple in a LinkedIn post. (LinkedIn/Mayur P)

“I quit Apple. Not because I didn’t love it. Not because I didn’t learn. But because life’s too short not to take bold steps,” the techie, Mayur P, wrote on LinkedIn. In the following lines, he thanked his mentors and colleagues at the company.

“Leaving for uncertainty, and of-course possibility. I’m officially kicking off my business journey. Will it work? I don’t know. Will I give it everything? 100%. If you’ve ever thought of making the jump, maybe this is your sign,” he continued.

How did social media react?

The techie's decision prompted a wave of reactions on LinkedIn, with many congratulating him on taking this bold step. One individual remarked, “If not now, then when? Now is the best time to take risks. I wish you all the best on your new journey.” Another joined, “Congratulations and good luck! I would love to see what you do next!”

A third expressed, “Incredibly brave move! All the best on this new journey.” A fourth wrote, “Wishing you the very best on this bold new chapter! Stepping away from a place like Apple takes courage, but the possibilities ahead sound exciting. Looking forward to seeing your entrepreneurial journey unfold—100% rooting for your success!”

Who is Mayur P?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mayur P completed his 10th from Ryan International School, Surat and 12th from GD Goenka University. Over the years, he worked for various companies, including Apple. He worked at the tech giant for over four years.