Indian travel vlogger shares ‘worst’ Europe trip experience, says follower invited him, then demanded money

An Indian travel content creator has shared a bizarre experience from his Europe trip, warning people against staying at strangers’ homes after a follower who invited him later allegedly demanded rent money and threatened him over messages. Travel creator Gautam Sachdeva shared the incident in an Instagram video, calling it one of the “worst” experiences from his solo Europe travels. The video triggered mixed reactions online. (Instagram/@belikegautam)

In the clip, Sachdeva recalled how he was in Berlin and planning to visit Prague when a follower messaged him asking him to come to Munich instead and stay at his place. He said he agreed to the plan, hoping to also cover Austria during the trip. However, he claimed that the experience turned uncomfortable from the moment he arrived at the follower’s home late at night.

“Usne na hi mujhse paani poocha, khaana toh door ki baat hai,” he said in the video, adding that he spent most of his time outside exploring and only returned to the house to sleep.

Sachdeva said that the situation escalated after he decided to stay one extra night because he was unable to walk properly due to severe foot pain after travelling around Munich. He alleged that while he was leaving early in the morning for his train, the follower stopped him at the door and asked him to pay 30 euros (around ₹3,346) as rent. “He said if you had stayed in a hostel, you would have paid there too,” Sachdeva recalled.

He said he refused to pay because he had only stayed because the follower himself had invited him over. He also claimed the man later sent him threatening messages accusing him of using coffee, internet and accommodation facilities without paying.

In the caption of the post, Sachdeva advised travellers against staying at strangers’ homes during solo trips. “Always get your own stay be it a hotel room or a hostel bed. Never stay at anyone’s place. Yes you want experiences, get experiences but not of staying at a unknown’s. Meri life ki solo travel ki first learning!” he wrote.