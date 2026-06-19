Indian woman amazed by Dubai’s cleanliness, calls it ‘Disney World’: ‘Dust and pollution don’t exist’

An Indian woman’s video about her Dubai trip has sparked a conversation online after she compared the city’s clean roads, traffic discipline and public order with her experience back home in India.

An Indian woman shared why Dubai’s cleanliness and road discipline left her deeply impressed. (Instagram/nikkiyapped)

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Taking to Instagram, Nikita Lakhwani shared a video in which she spoke about how strongly Dubai’s cleanliness and road discipline stayed with her even after returning from the trip.

Dubai’s cleanliness leaves her impressed

“I just came back from a trip from Dubai. Getting back from the trip, okay, that's normal; everyone experiences that. But their clean roads haven't left my mind yet. I mean, the G-Wagon there moves like an i20. If you just step one foot on the zebra crossing, all 50 cars behind you will stop just because of you. Just because of you! No one has ever made me feel so special to this day,” she said in the video.

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She further added, “Words like "dust" and "pollution" are things they have never heard in their lives. I have a friend who lives in Dubai. Do you know what her life's problem is? That her Emirati card shouldn't get lost; that is her life's problem. I also want problems like that!”

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Calling Dubai a dream destination for people who love cleanliness, she said, “For those with OCD, Dubai is Disney World because the cleanliness there, nothing can match that. And do you know what the problem there is? You can't drive slowly; you have to drive the car fast. If you drive slowly, you'll be fined. I also want problems like that! I am here physically in India, but mentally, I am like, we still need to go to Dubai again.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to video

The clip was shared with the caption, “One of my favourite,” and has drawn several reactions from social media users.

Many agreed with her observation and shared their own experiences of Dubai. One user wrote, “I’m in Dubai, and it truly feels like Disney World.” Another said, “Awww. That's why we love it here.” A third commented, “Yes, Dubai is best.” Someone else added, “I felt the same when I visited Dubai for the first time.” Another user wrote, “Yes, I completely agree with you.”

However, one person offered a different view and said, “To earn a decent salary in Dubai, you need hard work, dedication and discipline. Without a good income, it is difficult to survive here, so life in Dubai is not as easy as it looks.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)