Indian woman arranges chess set in less than 30 secs, bags Guinness World Record

Guinness World Records often take to their social media handles to post videos and photos related to myriad records that leave people wide-eyed and open-mouthed. They have now shared a chess-related world record. What’s more, a girl from India has bagged it by defeating the previous record holder by a few seconds. They have even posted a video of the world record attempt, and it is slowly gaining traction online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Australian woman shoots an arrow using her feet, breaks Guinness World Record)

“Fastest time to arrange a chess set 29.85 seconds by S. Odelia Jasmine,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram by Guinness World Records. The video shared by the record-keeping organisation shows Jasmine placing the chess pieces on a green and white coloured chess mat. She places one piece at a time with just one hand and finishes arranging the last piece in just 29.85 seconds, thereby bagging the world record title for the ‘fastest time to arrange a chess set’.

According to Guinness World Records, Jasmine extensively practised for a year before attempting the world record in India’s Puducherry and achieving it on July 20, 2021. The organisation quotes her as saying, “My biggest dream is to achieve a Guinness World Records title.”

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared a day ago, the video has received more than 9.7 lakh views. It has also received over 60,600 likes and several retweets. The share has also prompted many to post their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to the world record video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Feel like i can do this in 15 seconds tho,” posted an individual. “I’m assuming this is one handed? Regardless, you could split this time in half by placing two or three pieces at the same time. I honestly feel like I could break this record with about 60 minutes of practice,” expressed another. “What are the rules ? 1.Do I have to take only 1 piece in hand at once ? 2.What is the minimum distance for the pieces from the board? 3.What if I use both hands?” enquired a third. “Seems beatable,” shared a fourth.

Guinness World Records also commented on their post and shared about previous titleholders. They wrote, “Previous recent record holders: 30.31 sec by David Rush (USA) in 2021, 31.55 sec by Nakul Ramaswamy (USA) in 2019, 32.42 seconds by Alva Wei (USA) in 2015, and 34.20 seconds by Dalibor Jablanovic (Serbia) in 2014.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON