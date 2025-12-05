Indian woman captures parents’ priceless reaction as they spot her on a billboard for the first time

An Indian model has captured the internet’s attention after sharing a touching moment featuring her parents’ emotional reaction to seeing her on a billboard for the very first time. A viral video showed an Indian woman’s parents reacting with pride after seeing her on a billboard.(Instagram/navyaa.krishna)

A moment of pure pride

In the now viral clip posted on Instagram by Navya Krishna, she films her parents standing before a billboard bearing her image. Their expressions move from disbelief to overwhelming pride, making the moment instantly relatable to thousands of viewers.

Take a look here at the video:

Navya captioned the video with heartfelt words: "Sometimes life is all about the tiny moments. No matter how many billboards I work on or how big the project is, this one will always be special. Seeing their faces light up with pride and joy is all that matters to me."

A text overlay on the video reads: "POV: Your parents spot you on a billboard for the first time," adding to the emotional pull of the clip.

Internet reacts with warmth

The video has drawn a stream of affectionate comments as viewers resonated with both the achievement and the family’s joy. In the comments section, users expressed everything from admiration to aspiration. One viewer said, "Such a proud moment! So happy for you. Keep going like this," while another expressed hope by writing, "Manifesting this for myself too."

A third viewer shared the sweetness of the moment, saying, "How sweet. More heights to conquer," as someone else noted the emotional depth of the parents’ expressions, commenting, "Their eyes show your success. Not everyone gets a chance to see a moment like this."

Others called it a universal moment of parental pride. One comment read, "Such a proud moment for any parent. Look at the happiness," while another added, "It’s a proud moment for them. Superb!"

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)