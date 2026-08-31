Indian woman dances Thiruvathirakali inside Costco, sparks debate: ‘Zero civic sense’

An Indian woman’s Thiruvathirakali dance inside a Costco grocery store is drawing attention online, with users discussing public behaviour and civic sense. The video shows her dancing while shopping, prompting people to share their views on whether such cultural expressions belong in public spaces.

Woman performs Kerala dance inside Costco.

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The video was originally shared on Instagram, but it has since been circulating on X as well. While reposting the clip on X, the account wrote, "Zero civic sense only brings unnecessary embarrassment to the entire Indian community!"

In the video, a woman can be seen performing Thiruvathira, a traditional folk dance from Kerala, while inside a Costco grocery store. She appears to be practising the dance as she shops.

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The text over the video reads, “When Thiruvathira practice has completely occupied your mind even while shopping.”

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Internet debates civic sense and dancing

Several users criticised the woman for dancing inside the store. One person wrote, "Forget about civic sense. This idiot has no respect for the dance. She is doing it with shoes on!"

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Another user questioned the criticism, saying, "So many Americans dance in public for TikTok and social media and harass people. Why is it bad when an Indian does it?"

One user said they agreed that such behaviour could reflect poorly on the wider Indian community. "As an Indian, I agree that this kind of behaviour is embarrassing and completely unacceptable. When a country gives people opportunities, jobs and a chance to build a better life, the least we can show in return is basic civic sense and respect for the rules," the user wrote.

The comment added that a few people behaving irresponsibly could create a negative impression of millions of Indians who live and work responsibly around the world.

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Another user responded sarcastically, "Just shame her, place her on the ban list, or turn her into an advertisement by putting a placard at your store entrance that says: ‘We entertain the above, but with a fee.’"

However, others defended the woman and questioned whether the dance had actually caused any disruption.

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"What's wrong? Is she disturbing anyone? Every type of person does this!" one user asked.

Another wrote, "Should public places be calm, boring and unexpressive? Why do we expect everything to be homogeneous?"

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)