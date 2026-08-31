₹1 lakh salary in Bengaluru vs Delhi-NCR: Techie explains why ‘same pay’ may not mean same savings
A techie compared salaries in Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR, saying higher pay in Bengaluru came with much higher expenses.
A higher salary in Bengaluru may look attractive on paper, but does it necessarily translate into better savings? A techie has sparked a discussion online after breaking down the cost of relocating to India’s IT hub, arguing that higher rent, travel and everyday expenses can significantly reduce the financial advantage of a bigger pay package.
(Also read: Techie lands in Bengaluru from US via Amsterdam, calls out Delta, KLM over missing bag)
Taking to Instagram, a man identified as Sumit shared a video explaining why professionals living in Delhi, Noida or other cities should consider more than just the salary figure before accepting a job in Bengaluru.
Higher salary, higher expenses
"If you think in Bengaluru the salary is very good, then just hear me out. If you are living in Delhi, Noida or any other region of India part and you are thinking to move out from that region to Bengaluru for a good amount of salary, the salary is good there, but the cost of living is very high. Rent is very high, travel expenses are very high. You might have to come back to your family very frequently, so you just have one option: to take a flight. And flight is also very expensive these days. For a round trip you might have to spend 20,000. Including rent, food, and travel expenses there itself, it will cost you around 10 lakh of rupees in a year. And even if you will get 10 lakh of rupees more in your package in Bengaluru, and you are living in Delhi with your family, then you will not be able to save that much amount of money because eventually you will spend 10 lakh of rupees in an year there itself."
The clip was shared with a caption comparing a ₹1 lakh monthly salary in Bengaluru with Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon.
" ₹1 Lakh salary in Bangalore vs Delhi vs Noida vs Gurgaon. Is ₹1 lakh salary really worth the same in every city? Your salary may be the same, but rent, food, transportation, lifestyle and monthly expenses can completely change how much you actually save. In this video, I compare the cost of living and potential savings on a ₹1 lakh monthly salary across Bangalore, Delhi, Noida and Gurgaon. If you’re planning to switch jobs, relocate for work, negotiate your salary or choose between cities, this comparison can help you think beyond just CTC."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The post drew reactions from users who weighed Bengaluru’s career opportunities against its living costs. One person wrote, "Same salary, completely different lifestyle." Another commented, "Delhi-NCR looks better for savings in many cases."
A third user said, "Bengaluru opportunities are great, but so are the expenses." Echoing the argument made in the video, another simply wrote, "This is true."
(Also read: Bengaluru techie earning ₹1.8 lakh/month says ICU emergency exposed his financial reality: 'That night broke me')
HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More