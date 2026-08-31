‘You didn’t get robbed, you got outworked’: Man in US hits back at ‘Indians steal jobs’ claim

An Indian man working in the United States has sparked a discussion online after responding to claims that Indians move abroad and “steal” jobs from local workers. In a video shared on Instagram, he argued that immigrants often have to overcome significant challenges, from visa restrictions and cultural differences to starting their careers without an established network. A man defended Indians working in the US, saying their success came from hard work, resilience and adaptability. (Instagram/yuvaanibanez)

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The man, identified as Yuvaan Ibañez Garware, also highlighted the work ethic and adaptability of Indians living overseas, saying their professional success should not automatically be portrayed as taking opportunities away from others.

‘You did not deserve that job’ “"Indians come here and steal our jobs." Bro, if someone can move across the world to a country where no one speaks their native language, has zero connections, is on a visa, and within a few months take your job, you did not deserve that job. And what jobs are we talking about, by the way?” Garware said.

He went on to refer to professions that require years of education and specialised training. “Doctors? Software engineers? Data analysts? They didn't steal those; they spent five years in IIT Kharagpur while you were getting blacked-out drunk at parties.”

Garware then pointed towards jobs involving difficult or unconventional working hours. “Or are you talking about driving an Uber at 5:00 in the morning or managing a gas station at midnight? That's the stuff no one wants to do, but Indians do it because they work hard and refuse to lose.”

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Calling the idea of describing Indians as lazy contradictory, he added, “So to call Indians lazy while outworking you is crazy. So as an Indian guy who lives in the U.S. himself, we are probably one of the most adaptable species on the planet, and that's something to be proud of.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “You didn’t get robbed, you got outworked.”

Watch the clip here: