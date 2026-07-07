Indian woman gives tour of 6 crore US home, internet says 'Bangalore is more expensive'

An Indian woman living in the US has sparked a discussion online after sharing a video tour of her home, describing it as what a "middle-class family home" looks like in America.

The woman revealed that she bought the house in 2023 for around ₹4 crore. (Instagram/@sonalbisla)

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In an Instagram video, Sonal Chaudhary, who lives in Connecticut, walks viewers through her property, starting from the main street and the spacious front yard before showing the garage, backyard, deck and gym room. "Today, I'll show you what a middle-class family's home in the US looks like," she says in the video.

Watch the video here.

In the clip, Chaudhary shared that she and her family moved to the US 6 years ago and bought the house in 2023. She said that the property sits on a little over 1 acre of land and is currently worth around ₹5-6 crore. She added that the built-up area is 2,200 square feet.

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{{^usCountry}} Showing the backyard, she said there is enough open space for her children to play football, badminton and other outdoor games. She also pointed out that homes in the neighbourhood are built far apart, offering residents more privacy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Showing the backyard, she said there is enough open space for her children to play football, badminton and other outdoor games. She also pointed out that homes in the neighbourhood are built far apart, offering residents more privacy. {{/usCountry}}

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The video also featured the family's deck, a sunroom converted into a home gym and sitting area, a swing for the children, and the home's chimney, which is used during winter.

In the caption, Chaudhary wrote, "This is how a middle-class family home looks like in America. We bought this house in 2023 for $440,000 (around ₹4 crore)."

"One thing that surprises many people is that most homes here are built using wood instead of concrete. Majority of the American population lives in suburbs," she added.

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HT.com has reached out to Sonal Chaudhary. The article will be updated once a response is received.

(Also Read: Indian woman in Chicago compares US drainage system with India: ‘Water disappears within minutes’)

How did social media react?

The post quickly drew reactions from social media users, with many comparing US housing prices with those in India.

"Technically India is more expensive than America in properties," wrote one user.

"Mumbai Juhu Bandra mein 5-6 crore mein 2 BHK aaraha hai," commented another.

"I would say Bangalore is more expensive! 1 acre is definitely not 5 crores in Bangalore," another user said.

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One person wrote, "Wish we Indians gonna have this type lifestyle bt our overpopulation and noisy neighbor literally ruin everything. Silence, privacy, personal freedom, boundaries all these concepts r nonexistent here."

"India me esa ghar kam se kam 30-35 cr ka vo bhi tier 2 city me milega," commented another.