Indian woman in Australia says ‘too desi’ at home becomes ‘premium’ abroad: ‘We call it old, they call it gold’

An Indian woman living in Australia has sparked a conversation online after sharing how moving abroad changed the way she looked at things that were once considered ordinary at home.

An Indian woman said things called “too desi” in India were celebrated and sold at high prices overseas. (Instagram/kahaniandconversations)

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(Also read: Indian woman earns ₹7,850 in 4 hours delivering food in Australia: ‘Deliveries were getting really good’)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Smidha, reflected on how several Indian traditions and everyday practices are often undervalued in India, only to be marketed as premium abroad.

“Living abroad made me realize something that honestly made me a little uncomfortable. There’s a café near me that sells turmeric latte for $8. People queue for it, I queued for it, and then it hit me: Mom roz haldi doodh banati thi jo hum peene se bhagte the (Mom used to make turmeric milk every day, which we would run away from drinking). Same ingredients, same warmth, we just called it gross. Ghar mein ek handmade dupatta hai, kabhi kisi ne touch nahi kiya (There’s a handmade scarf at home that no one ever touched). That same thing is now sold in shops here for $200. We don’t lose our culture to the West; we just stop seeing the value in it first. We call it old-fashioned; they call it gold. But I think it was the moment we decided ye sab purana ho gaya hai (all of this has become old),” she wrote.

‘Too desi’ at home, ‘premium’ abroad

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{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “How “too desi” at home becomes “premium” abroad.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with the caption, “How “too desi” at home becomes “premium” abroad.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Social media reacts {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Her post struck a chord with many social media users, especially Indians living overseas, who said the observation felt familiar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her post struck a chord with many social media users, especially Indians living overseas, who said the observation felt familiar. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also read: Indian woman forgets wallet at Australian station, returns to find it untouched. Watch)

One user wrote, “This is so true. We realise the value of our culture only when someone else packages it beautifully.” Another said, “Haldi doodh becoming turmeric latte is the most perfect example of this.” A third commented, “Our grandmothers knew everything before it became a wellness trend.” Another reaction read, “This made me miss home and also made me feel proud of where I come from.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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