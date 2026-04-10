Indian woman earns ₹7,850 in 4 hours delivering food in Australia: ‘Deliveries were getting really good’

An Indian woman living in Australia has gone viral after sharing how much she earned in just a few hours working as a food delivery driver. Taking to Instagram, the woman named Muskan posted a video documenting her shift and giving viewers a glimpse into her daily routine. An Indian woman showed how she made $120 in four hours through food deliveries in Australia. (Instagram/muskan.y20)

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In the clip, she is heard saying, “Today I'm going out again to do some DoorDash deliveries. Let's go. As soon as I started, I got a $13 delivery for KFC. Then, like, the deliveries were getting really good. And within about 2–2.5 hours, I had already made $74.”

She further added, “I had to pick up an order from Woolworths in four minutes, and you know, the house where I had to deliver it was only five minutes away. Then I started feeling hungry, so I ate a Domino's pizza myself. And just like that, I kept doing deliveries.”

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Earned ₹ 7,850 in just over four hours Detailing her total earnings, Muskan said, “I worked for a total of four hours well, four hours and ten minutes or something and in that time, I made $120.” Converted to Indian currency, this amounts to approximately ₹7,850.

She concluded the video by saying, “After that, I was tired actually, I wasn't tired, I just didn't feel like doing it anymore. I stopped at 6:00 pm and came to the lake to chill for a bit.”

The text overlaid on the clip read, “how much you can make in 4–5 hours in food delivery job in Australia”, sparking curiosity among viewers about gig work opportunities abroad.

Social media reacts to her earnings The video quickly drew attention online, with several users sharing mixed reactions to her experience. While some were impressed by the earnings, others questioned the sustainability of such work.

One user wrote, “This is actually pretty good for just a few hours of work.” Another commented, “Looks easy but I am sure there are hidden costs like fuel and time.”

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A third user said, “Australia really pays well for gig jobs compared to India.” Meanwhile, another added, “Not bad at all, but depends on how consistent these orders are.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)