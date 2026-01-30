Indian woman calls moving to Australia a ‘trap’ as clean air and work life balance surprise her
An Indian woman shared a sarcastic video on life in Australia, saying the move unexpectedly led to peace, work life balance and a healthier daily routine.
An Indian woman living in Australia has sparked a lively online conversation after sharing a humorous yet deeply relatable video about her life Down Under. Posted on Instagram, the clip features a montage of her everyday moments in Australia, paired with a sharply sarcastic voiceover that quickly caught viewers’ attention.
A ‘trap’ she never saw coming
In the video, Akanksha jokingly warns viewers about the so called trap of moving to Australia. Narrating over visuals from her daily routine, she says, “No one will tell you this, but moving to Australia is a trap. I thought I’d move here, get a high paying job and just relax for the rest of my life, but I didn’t realise I’d fall straight into this trap within six months.”
She goes on to describe how her life has unexpectedly changed. “Now I’m waking up at 6 am, going to the gym. My partner and I go to 10 kilometre hikes for fun. For fun. Where are my relaxing days?” she adds, before admitting that she now actually feels motivated to go to work. Reflecting on the shift, she says the life that once felt like an unachievable luxury in India now feels completely normal.
Clean air, calm nights and weekday sunsets
Akanksha highlights everyday comforts that have reshaped her expectations of life. She speaks about walking freely without constantly looking over her shoulder at night, eating good food, breathing clean air, walking everywhere and watching sunsets on random weekdays, all while still having energy left by the end of the day. Summing it up with tongue in cheek humour, she says, “Honestly, that’s so rude. I’m addicted to peace, work life balance, nature and safety, and I don’t know how to go back from here. Anyway, would not recommend. 10 out of 10 trap.”
Caption adds to the sarcasm
The video was shared with a caption that expanded on the same theme. “No one warned me that moving to Australia would completely mess up my expectations of life. I came here thinking I’d hustle, struggle a bit, maybe relax someday, but instead I accidentally walked into good work life balance, clean air, safe cities, weekends that actually feel like weekends and somehow the energy to go on hikes for fun,” she wrote.
She added that what once felt like luxury back home has now become routine. “The things that felt like luxury back home, peace, time, financial stability and a supportive work culture, are just normal here. No weekend work guilt. No explaining sick days. No constant stress about money. Just vibes, nature and a life that feels lighter than I ever imagined. Honestly, absolute trap.”
Internet reacts with humour
The clip has amassed more than 3 lakh views and triggered a wave of reactions from social media users. One user commented, “Everyone deserves this kind of trap.” Another wrote, “I love the sarcasm in this clip.” A third added, “Oh gosh, you’re happy, that’s important.” One user said, “Hahahah, yeah, would love to fall for this kind of trap,” while another commented, “I really want this trap right now.”
