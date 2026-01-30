Indian woman calls moving to Australia a ‘trap’ as clean air and work life balance surprise her

An Indian woman living in Australia has sparked a lively online conversation after sharing a humorous yet deeply relatable video about her life Down Under. Posted on Instagram, the clip features a montage of her everyday moments in Australia, paired with a sharply sarcastic voiceover that quickly caught viewers’ attention. An Indian woman’s humorous reel about moving to Australia highlighted clean air, safe cities and relaxed weekends. (Instagram/globetrottingheels)

A ‘trap’ she never saw coming In the video, Akanksha jokingly warns viewers about the so called trap of moving to Australia. Narrating over visuals from her daily routine, she says, “No one will tell you this, but moving to Australia is a trap. I thought I’d move here, get a high paying job and just relax for the rest of my life, but I didn’t realise I’d fall straight into this trap within six months.”

She goes on to describe how her life has unexpectedly changed. “Now I’m waking up at 6 am, going to the gym. My partner and I go to 10 kilometre hikes for fun. For fun. Where are my relaxing days?” she adds, before admitting that she now actually feels motivated to go to work. Reflecting on the shift, she says the life that once felt like an unachievable luxury in India now feels completely normal.

Clean air, calm nights and weekday sunsets Akanksha highlights everyday comforts that have reshaped her expectations of life. She speaks about walking freely without constantly looking over her shoulder at night, eating good food, breathing clean air, walking everywhere and watching sunsets on random weekdays, all while still having energy left by the end of the day. Summing it up with tongue in cheek humour, she says, “Honestly, that’s so rude. I’m addicted to peace, work life balance, nature and safety, and I don’t know how to go back from here. Anyway, would not recommend. 10 out of 10 trap.”

Take a look here at the clip: