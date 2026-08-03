Indian woman in Sweden shares 'realistic monthly budget', says expenses for a single person can touch 2.5 lakh

Many Indians planning to move abroad often wonder how much it actually costs to live in countries like Sweden. From rent and groceries to transport and utilities, the cost of living is one of the biggest factors people consider before relocating.

The woman shared a “realistic monthly budget” for a single person. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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Now, an Indian woman living in Sweden has shared a "realistic monthly budget" for a single person, offering a breakdown of common monthly expenses and an estimate of how much someone can expect to spend.

The Instagram post was shared by Kritika Sakoriya, who frequently posts about life in Sweden. Addressing one of the questions she gets most often, she wrote, "Everyone asks me, 'Is Sweden really expensive?'"

In the caption of the post, she said living costs vary depending on the city and lifestyle, but estimated that monthly rent typically ranges between 8,000 and 15,000 SEK (around ₹80,000 to ₹1.5 lakh).

According to the woman, groceries can cost around 3,000 to 5,000 SEK (approximately ₹30,000 to ₹50,000), while public transport expenses are about 1,000 SEK (around ₹10,000) a month.

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{{^usCountry}} Mobile and internet bills range from 300 to 700 SEK (around ₹3,000 to ₹7,000), and utilities generally cost between 500 and 1,500 SEK ( ₹5,000 to ₹15,000). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mobile and internet bills range from 300 to 700 SEK (around ₹3,000 to ₹7,000), and utilities generally cost between 500 and 1,500 SEK ( ₹5,000 to ₹15,000). {{/usCountry}}

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Based on these expenses, Sakoriya said a single person should expect to spend between 18,000 and 25,000 SEK (around ₹1.8 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh) every month, depending on where they live and their lifestyle.

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"Expensive? Yes. But Sweden also offers great work-life balance, clean surroundings, and excellent public services," she added.

(Also Read: Indian techie shows empty office in Sweden at 4:30 pm, says quality of work matters more than hours)

Woman reflects on 10 years in Sweden

Meanwhile, earlier this year, an Indian woman shared how her life in Sweden has evolved over the past 10 years. Taking to Instagram, Jyoti posted a video reflecting on rising expenses and changing priorities, offering a candid glimpse into her family's journey abroad.

In the video, she said, "Ten years ago, my husband and I came to Sweden and life felt manageable. Today, everything costs so much more. When we first arrived, I got my first job after a few months. Rent, groceries, and bills were easier to handle. We could save a little, go out occasionally, life felt simple, almost predictable."

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She went on to describe how the cost of living has steadily increased over the years. "But now, ten years later, costs have grown everywhere. Rent, groceries, electricity, everything is higher than before. With our daughter growing up, there are new expenses too. School activities, hobbies, extra classes, even small things add up quickly."