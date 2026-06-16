Indian woman in UK earned 63 lakh in a month — and it wasn't from her salary

An Indian woman has revealed how she managed to earn ₹63 lakh over and above her salary while working in London. Aditi Mishra describes herself as a “full time corporate girly” and “part time content creator” who works “over 60 hours per week at a fintech startup in London”.

Aditi Mishra works at a fintech startup in London and earns money through six side hustles. (Instagram/@byaditimishra)

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In an Instagram video shared one day ago, the Indian professional listed the side hustles through which she has managed to earn over 50,000 pounds in a month. This is over and above the salary that she gets as the Chief of Staff at the London-based fintech startup where she is employed full time.

The well-paying side hustles

In her Instagram video, Aditi Mishra broke down her six side-income streams. Most of her money comes from content creation — the Lady Shri Ram graduate has over 2.2 lakh followers on Instagram.

Mishra said that she earned 12 pounds ( ₹1,512) through affiliate marketing income. “If you have been following me for a while, you know that I haven’t quite cracked it yet. I just made 12 pounds from this but I know many creators who make over five figures, so this is something I’m going to work on,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Second, she earned 490 pounds through paid newsletters. “I have over 40,000 readers,” Mishra revealed. Consulting to workshops {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Second, she earned 490 pounds through paid newsletters. “I have over 40,000 readers,” Mishra revealed. Consulting to workshops {{/usCountry}}

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Mishra, who has a Masters in Management, also does consulting as a favour for some founder friends. Through this, she has earned roughly 5,000 pounds till date ( ₹6.3 lakh approximately).

“Fourth is public speaking and workshops. I do a mix of both free and paid, and I made 9,500 pounds from this,” said the London-based corporate employee.

More content creation income

Content creation provides Mishra with some of her biggest revenue streams. Through UGC content, she has earned a whopping 10,000 pounds. “UGC is basically you create content for a brand, and the brand posts it on their page, and you don’t need to post it,” she explained.

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“And lastly, the largest number is brand deals. I made 25,102 pounds, which is absolutely insane,” she revealed.

All in all, Mishra has earned a total of 50,102 pounds from her side hustles (approximately ₹63 lakh). “This is a huge number,” she acknowledged at the start of her video.

No visa conflict

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Despite being in the UK on a work visa, Mishra explained that her side businesses do not present a conflict of interest.

According to UK laws, a person on a Skilled Worker visa “can work up to 20 hours a week in another job or for your own business as long as you’re still doing the job you’re being sponsored for.”

Mishra explained that she is careful to keep her extra work down to 20 hours a week.

Her video drew many appreciative comments on Instagram. “I have been reading your emails since a while and you are absolutely amazing at it, it gives so much of food for thought and clarity to work upon,” wrote one person in the comments section.

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“Are these payments for the year or last month. We need transparency like this,” another asked. Aditi Mishra replied that this is the amount of money she earned in just a month.