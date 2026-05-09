Indian woman in UK shares reality check on moving abroad for exchange rate: ‘£1 is just £1 here’

An Indian woman living in the United Kingdom has shared a reality check for those who see the rising value of the pound against the rupee as a reason to move abroad. Taking to Instagram, Mansi Aggarwal posted a video in which she explained that currency conversion may look attractive from India, but everyday life in the UK is very different once expenses are paid in pounds.

An Indian woman in the UK shared that high expenses made saving difficult despite the strong pound value.(Instagram/mansiverse.uk)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Indian woman goes from earning ₹1 crore in London to cleaning flats in Melbourne: ‘I’ve realised that money is freedom’)

In the video, she said, “I have recently seen in many reels people saying that the value of 1 pound has increased to ₹130, so come to the UK. But the reality is a bit different. The value of ₹130 is in India; in the UK, that 1 pound is spent like 1 Pound. You have rent, food, travel, and bills, all these go in pounds.”

‘Saving is next to impossible’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Aggarwal further said that people also need to factor in tuition fees, loans and other financial responsibilities before making such a decision. She added, “On top of that, if you have a fee and a loan to repay, saving for that is next to impossible. The expenses are so high that people work all day to manage them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aggarwal further said that people also need to factor in tuition fees, loans and other financial responsibilities before making such a decision. She added, “On top of that, if you have a fee and a loan to repay, saving for that is next to impossible. The expenses are so high that people work all day to manage them.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She also pointed out that the initial phase can be challenging for many Indians trying to settle in a new country. “Honestly, initially, it's very difficult, but later you get used to it. It’s a long-term process. So don’t make decisions based on these short-term things like exchange rates. If you want to think long-term, look at career growth and exposure, and then you can decide. All the best to you guys!” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also pointed out that the initial phase can be challenging for many Indians trying to settle in a new country. “Honestly, initially, it's very difficult, but later you get used to it. It’s a long-term process. So don’t make decisions based on these short-term things like exchange rates. If you want to think long-term, look at career growth and exposure, and then you can decide. All the best to you guys!” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Indian woman tries ₹100 grocery shopping challenge in London, finds only 1 item within budget. Watch)

Caption echoes the same message

The clip was shared with a caption that read, “£1 is now ₹130, so you should come to the UK. The reality is a bit different. That ₹130 value only makes sense in India. In the UK, £1 is just £1, and you spend everything in pounds.”

The caption further added that rent, food, travel, bills, tuition fees and loans make saving extremely difficult in the beginning. It also urged people to think about long-term goals, career growth and exposure instead of making decisions based only on exchange rates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

Shared a day ago, the clip has drawn several reactions from viewers. One user wrote, “This is so true, people only convert salaries but forget to convert expenses.” Another said, “Finally someone said it honestly.” A third commented, “Living abroad looks glamorous only from outside.” Another wrote, “Career growth matters, but people should be mentally prepared.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: 'Contrast is so absurd': Indian woman on identity crisis after moving back from London)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON