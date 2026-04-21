Indian woman tries ₹100 grocery shopping challenge in London, finds only 1 item within budget. Watch

A simple shopping experiment in London has gone viral, highlighting the stark difference in purchasing power between India and the UK. An Indian woman attempted to see what she could buy with just ₹100 at a UK local grocery store and found that even the most basic items were out of reach. The clip quickly caught the internet’s attention, sparking mixed reactions. (Instagram/@veggiewander)

The video, shared on Instagram by travel creators @veggiwander, begins with the woman holding up a ₹100 note and explaining her plan - to walk into a London store and try to buy something within that budget.

Once inside, the woman first heads to the sandwich section and picks up a basic cheese and onion sandwich. But a quick prick check reveals it costs 1.50 pounds (around ₹190). She then moves on to check smaller essentials. She picks up a 500 ml bottle of water, priced at 1.15 pounds (approximately ₹145).

Continuing her search, she then looks at a cabbage priced at 0.89 pounds (about ₹113), which comes close to her budget, and a pack of Oreos costing 1.65 pounds (around ₹209), again out of reach.

After scanning multiple shelves, she finally finds one item she can afford - a small packet of carrots priced at 0.60 pounds (approximately ₹75). She decides to buy it, concluding that it was the only item she could get within ₹100.