Indian woman reveals how much a ‘Pandit ji’ earns in US, internet says 'Engineering chhodni padegi'

An Indian woman living in the US has sparked a discussion online after sharing how much Hindu priests charge for conducting religious ceremonies in America.

Explaining how priests move to the US, the NRI said that many arrive on an R-1 visa. (Representational image/Gemini AI)

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In a video shared on Instagram, US-based content creator Sarika Yadav said that she frequently receives questions about the earnings of a ‘Pandit ji’ in the US and the visas they use to move there. “You’ll be surprised to know how much a Pandit ji charges for a small puja in America,” she said.

Yadav shared that a simple Satyanarayan Puja conducted at a family’s home can cost between $300 and $350 ( ₹28,000 to ₹33,000), even when only immediate family members are present. She said that temples often charge a separate fee of around $100-$150 (around ₹10,000 to ₹15,000). She added that in some cases, devotees can either arrange the ritual items themselves or pay the pandit ji to bring the required materials.

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{{^usCountry}} In the clip, Yadav also noted that priests are in high demand during occasions such as housewarming ceremonies, Dhanteras and the Hindu month of Sawan. Additionally, she said that blessing rituals for newly purchased vehicles also attract separate charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, Yadav also noted that priests are in high demand during occasions such as housewarming ceremonies, Dhanteras and the Hindu month of Sawan. Additionally, she said that blessing rituals for newly purchased vehicles also attract separate charges. {{/usCountry}}

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Further, explaining how priests move to the US, Yadav said that many arrive on an R-1 visa, a category designed for religious workers. She said that obtaining the visa involves religious education and fulfilling specific requirements before relocating to the country.

“Ismein struggle bhi hai, mehnat bhi hai, lekin yahan aakar unhe achhi life milti hai aur kaafi paisa bhi kamate hain. (There’s struggle and hard work involved, but once they come here, they get a good life and earn well)” she said.

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Social media reactions

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The post drew mixed reactions online, with several users arguing that the figures should be viewed in the context of American living costs rather than Indian currency.

One user wrote, “$400 is not a big amount for a pooja. They have to live too, let’s not expect minimum wage for them.”

“This is totally WRONG to compare income with Indian rupees, Panditji has to pay all the bills that everyone pays , I have no idea why people have this notion,” commented another.

“Converting a U.S. salary into Indian rupees without considering U.S. living expenses is an economic fallacy. Income should be evaluated in the context of local purchasing power and cost of living not just exchange rates.The real question is not how much it is worth in rupees but whether that income is sufficient for someone living in the Americam” expressed a third user.

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“Engineering chhodni pdegi,” jokingly wrote another.