Indian woman says Houston is not the ‘America’ she saw on TV: ‘I was expecting New York streets'

An Indian woman living in Houston, Texas, has caught the internet's attention after sharing a humorous take on how her expectations of life in the US differed from reality. In an Instagram video, Atufa Sherwani said that she had imagined America as the country often portrayed on television, with New York-style streets, people walking everywhere, cute coffee shops and cold weather.

Atufa said she grew up in Aligarh and moved to the US around 15 years ago. (Instagram/@amreekangirl)

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"Y'all, when I moved to America, I thought I was moving to America. But I moved to Houston instead, and Houston is not the same America I saw on TV," Atufa said in the video.

She recalled expecting "New York streets and people walking everywhere, cute little coffee shops, blonde people saying, 'Oh my God,' and suburban neighbourhoods where everyone knows how to ride a bike."

However, she said that life in Houston came with a very different reality. "In Houston, you always have to get in the car. Want to get food? Get in the car. Want to check the mail? Get in the car," she said.

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The weather was another surprise for Atufa. Having grown up in India, she said that she had imagined moving to America would mean finally experiencing pleasant, cold weather. "But Houston said, 'We have two weather: hot and slightly less hot,'" she joked.

She also said that she initially expected English to dominate everyday life in the US. Instead, Houston's multicultural environment exposed her to several languages in the same spaces.

"So yeah, I moved to Houston, not America," she said at the end of the video.

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In the caption of the post, Atufa explained that her expectations were shaped by what she had seen and heard while growing up in India. "Growing up in India, I had this picture of America in my head: skyscrapers, snowfall, everyone speaking English, and celebrities casually walking around the malls. But turns out, that's not exactly the America I moved to," she wrote.

Atufa told HT.com that she grew up in Aligarh and moved to the US around 15 years ago. Her journey eventually took her to Houston, which she described as being filled with "unique struggles and learning curves". She currently lives in Houston with her husband and works as a Cytogenetics Clinical Laboratory Specialist.

"I deeply love both countries. As a new content creator, I use satire to talk about real, sometimes taboo topics like cultural differences and the clash between expectations and reality. My goal is to make people smile through comedy and motivation, and most importantly, to connect with women in India, the US, and everywhere who aspire to do more. I want to encourage them to step into their confidence, make decisions based on their own potential, and never stop learning," she added.

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She also credited her mother for playing a major role in her life. "A lot of who I am as a strong, opinionated woman today is because of my mom. She is my biggest support system," she said.

(Also Read: Indian man explains why he quit his 6-figure Big Tech job at 30: ‘If not now, it only gets harder’)

Social media reactions

Several users said that they could relate to Atufa's observations about moving to Texas.

One user wrote, "Haha so true! Up here in The Woodlands area wondering where the movie version of America went."

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"I moved from 26years of Bay Area to Houston.. hot and less hot is true," commented another.

"Yes!!! Someone finally said it on SM I got scammed in the name of America 22 years when I moved to Dallas. I couldn't get out of there fast enough. I still don't live in a city but I live in the most beautiful peaceful rural New Mexico America which actually doesn't really feel like America and Im ok with that," wrote a third user.