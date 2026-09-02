‘No one standing over you’: IIM-educated CEO reveals his biggest cultural shock in Australia
In a LinkedIn post, an IIM-educated CEO breaks down how high trust shapes business and buying behaviour in Australia.
An IIM alum-turned-CEO shared his biggest cultural shock after visiting Australia, highlighting the country's high-trust society. Observing unattended petrol pumps, honour-system roadside farm stalls, and hassle-free product returns, the entrepreneur contrasted Australian consumer behaviour with India's aggressive sales tactics. He noted that while Indian businesses prioritise immediate follow-ups and fast conversions, Australian customers view direct calls as an intrusion.
Abhinav Gupta, CEO of Cars24 Arabia, shared his experience on LinkedIn. He wrote, “My biggest cultural shock in Australia happened at a petrol pump. You pull up to the pump, fill the car yourself and then walk inside to pay. There are zero attendants around.”
Also Read: ‘If you wear denims, they grill you’: IIM alum details bizarre rules at Noida firm
The exec continued, “The more time I've spent in Australia, the more I've noticed this pattern repeat everywhere around me. You can use a toll road and pay later. Farmers leave their produce by the roadside with a box. Unattended. You take what you need and leave the money in the box. Even returning something you've bought is based on taking the customer's word for it.”
He explained, “These cultural quirks tell you how customers think, what they expect from businesses, and how they make decisions.”
He compared the scenario with India. The CEO posted, “For example, In India, when someone leaves a lead, the business follows up and tries to close while the customer is still engaged. In fact, converting a customer on the spot is something we actively track and applaud. In Australia, that behaviour will work against you.”
He explained, “People generally prefer to come prepared, do their own research and take their time. Even calling someone who has left a lead will be treated as an intrusion. They don't want to be pushed into a decision. That’s what high trust looks like when it becomes a part of everyday behaviour.”
Gupta concluded his post by sharing, “You don't need someone standing over you to do the right thing. And you don't expect someone standing over you when you're making a purchase either.”
What did social media say?
An individual wrote, “In Australia, ethics and integrity are taught at an early stage, through day-to-day activities. And parents lead by example. Most people try to carry themselves with honesty, and that's why the processes are also efficient.” Another posted, “Trust quietly removes a lot of friction from the system.”
Also Read: ‘I started paying off while in college’: IIM grad used side hustles to bring loan EMI down to ₹30,000
A third asked, “Curious to know what happens if a bad apple fills fuel in their car and drives away without paying?” A fourth expressed, “Never thought of these everyday differences from a business perspective. Really interesting observation.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More