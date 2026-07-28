Indian woman shares harsh reality of finding a job in Dubai: ‘Don’t come if you cannot handle stress’

An Indian woman living in Dubai has shared a blunt reality check for people planning to move to the city for work, warning that job hunting, visa deadlines and prolonged uncertainty can become mentally exhausting.

An Indian woman shared her experience and urged people to prepare mentally before moving to Dubai for jobs. (Instagram/ladligaur)

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‘Be prepared for everything’

Taking to Instagram, Ladli Gaur shared a video saying: “Don’t come to Dubai if you cannot handle stress and challenges. If you are not prepared to face difficulties, Dubai may not be the right place for you. I even receive messages from students who have only completed Class 12, asking me to call them to Dubai and guide them. They believe they will manage everything once they arrive here. And yes, you probably will manage because most people eventually figure things out after coming here. However, you need to be mentally prepared before making the move. Coming to Dubai on a visit visa, searching for a job and then trying to find a role that matches your preferences is not easy. Even after you secure a job, employment-related difficulties may arise because most companies say they will first evaluate your work and provide you with an employment visa later. They may assess your performance for around two months, but by then, your visit visa could expire, forcing you to extend it. In the middle of all this, three to four months can pass before you even realise it. I have personally seen many people give up and return home. Some become exhausted within just two or three months. So, ask yourself honestly: Are you capable of dealing with these challenges? If the answer is yes, then come to Dubai. Otherwise, it may be better not to.”

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{{^usCountry}} (Also read: Indian man tests Dubai's safety by leaving phone in an open convertible for 20 minutes. Here's what happened) Warning based on personal experience {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also read: Indian man tests Dubai's safety by leaving phone in an open convertible for 20 minutes. Here's what happened) Warning based on personal experience {{/usCountry}}

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Gaur said she was not trying to discourage people from moving abroad, but wanted them to understand the challenges before taking the decision.

The caption accompanying the clip read: “Guys, I don't want to give you false hope, but this is the reality I'm sharing from my personal experience. If you're planning to come here, please be prepared for everything.”

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts

The video drew reactions, with many viewers agreeing with her assessment. One user wrote, “Success in Dubai lies on the other side of stress,” while another said, “Yes, I agree with you.”

A third viewer commented, “This is very true,” and a fourth added, “Yes, you're right.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)