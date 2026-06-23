Indian woman wins free apartment in Dubai: 'I thought it was some kind of scam'

A 27-year-old Indian woman living in Dubai has become the first winner of a free apartment under the newly launched ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ campaign.

Aysha Ameer hails from Kerala. (Unsplash/Representational image)

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According to a report by Khaleej Times, Aysha Ameer, who hails from Kerala, won a studio apartment offered by luxury developer Binghatti as part of a citywide draw organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai Chambers. The campaign allows shoppers who spend at least Dh500 (around ₹13,000) at participating outlets to enter by scanning a QR code and uploading their receipt.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Ameer said that she was randomly shopping when her husband suggested she enter the draw after seeing multiple signs across the shopping mall and on social media. After the win, she said that she initially thought the phone call informing her about the win was a scam.

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{{^usCountry}} “I filled in the details and then I got a call on Friday telling me that I’d won this home,” she said. “Initially, I was thinking that it's some kind of scam and then they sent me an email with all the details,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I filled in the details and then I got a call on Friday telling me that I’d won this home,” she said. “Initially, I was thinking that it's some kind of scam and then they sent me an email with all the details,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Ameer, who got married last year, said she and her husband had been considering buying an apartment but had put their plans on hold earlier this year amid regional tensions.

“I really never thought that I would win something like that,” she said. “You see all these people winning stuff, you feel happy for them, but you feel like it never happens (to you). And then when something like this happens to you, you actually realise that you can just get lucky and Dubai does this to you,” she added.

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(Also Read: Indian woman amazed by Dubai’s cleanliness, calls it ‘Disney World’: ‘Dust and pollution don’t exist’)

‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ campaign

According to Khaleej Times, the ‘Win Your Home in Dubai’ campaign will see Binghatti give away 12 apartments in total. Weekly winners will be announced until August 30, when the recipient of the final apartment will be revealed.

Mohammed Feras Arayqat, Acting Vice President of Retail Calendar and Promotions at DFRE, said that around 1,000 brands and more than 4,000 outlets are participating in the initiative.

“It’s a very simple mechanic. You just shop for Dh500 dirhams, scan the QR code, upload your receipt, and then you're in the draw,” he said.

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“Dubai always comes back stronger. And it will continue to come back stronger. With these types of initiatives, it’s more of a celebration of the community,” he added.