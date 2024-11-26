Indian-origin CEO says ‘thugs’ trying to grab father's property in UP: ‘Cry for help’

An Indian-origin entrepreneur in the United States took to social media on Monday to appeal for help, alleging that a group of people were trying to grab his father's property in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Aayush Jaiswal is based in San Francisco, United States.(X/@aayushjaiswal07)

"I'm in the US right now and it's so painful to see my father suffer with thugs trying to take up his property with Police literally looking the other way," Ayush Jaiswal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Jaiswal, co-founder and CEO of Pesto Tech, shared a note on behalf of his 64-year-old father. According to the note, the senior citizen was "harassed as hooligans led by an employee broke the locks of his shop" in Varanasi following which they allegedly occupied the premises.

"The employee claiming to be the owner of the shop has replaced the locks and is harassing all other family members from the property," the note said.

After Jaiswal's post was widely shared on X, Uttar Pradesh Police responded saying a first information report (FIR) has been registered.

"It is a property-related family dispute (between complainant and his sister’s son). FIR has been registered and investigation has started. Action will be taken on merit," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kashi Zone, on their official X account.

Thanking the police, Ayush Jaiswal said that one of his cousins was creating the trouble.

Take a look at the full post:

The note he shared on behalf of his father reads: “This person is a relative who has a gun and has been indirectly threatening for a long time. I've recordings of him cornering me and harassing me. He's constantly trying to extort money.”

“It's a cry for help. If there's someone honest and wants to help. I've all the documentation, rights, proof of no wrong-doing.”

A large number of X users responded to Jaiswal's post saying they hope the issue gets resolved at the earliest.

