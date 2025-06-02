Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Indian-origin CEO who bought his first apartment at age 12 is Singapore’s youngest billionaire

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 02, 2025 12:19 PM IST

Kishin RK, Singapore's youngest billionaire and heir to real estate mogul Raj Kumar Hiranandani, has a net worth of $1.6 billion. 

Kishin RK was born with the proverbial silver spoon. The sole heir to Indian-origin real estate tycoon Raj Kumar Hiranandani, he is Singapore’s youngest billionaire with $1.6 billion to his name. But the 42-year-old founder and CEO of RB Capital Group has not relied on his family name alone - he has drawn on his immense privilege to carve his own path to success.

Kishin RK is the CEO of RB Capital Group and Singapore's youngest billionaire.(Instagram/@manishmalhotravows)
According to a report in SCMP, when he was 18, Kishin sold an apartment given to him by his parents. He then used the funds from this sale to start RB Capital Group.

Meet Singapore’s youngest billionaire

Kishin is one of just six Singaporeans on Forbes’ 2025 billionaire list who are under the age of 50. He is the only one to have inherited his wealth, according to a VN Express report.

Kishin is the son of Raj Kumar Hiranandani, a prominent real estate mogul and co-founder of Royal Holdings. Together, they are among Singapore's leading landlords, managing a property empire worth billions.

A powerful father-and-son team in Singapore’s real estate scene, Raj runs Royal Holdings, while Kishin started his own company, RB Capital, in 2006. In 2011, Raj and his brother Asok split their property business, and since then, Raj has been focused on building his own empire, reported Forbes.

First apartment at age 12

Born Kishin Hiranandani in 1983, Kishin RK was introduced to the world of real estate early on. In an 2021 interview with Tatler, he revealed that he bought his first apartment when he was just 12 years old.

He was guided, of course, by his father. But the exercise of purchasing an apartment gave Kishin valuable insights into the world of real estate. Around the same time, he began accompanying his father to important business meetings.

“I realised that my interest was actually real estate. There was no need to do anything else,” he told Tatler Asia. “I was really getting to understand the ins and outs of not just the family business, but the larger landscape of real estate and how it worked as an industry. And I wanted to go deeper.”

Unlike his family business of acquiring properties, RB Capital also focuses on real estate development.

