Indian-origin comedian shuts down Portuguese heckler, schools him on history of colonialism: ‘Cutie pie colonisers’

Standup comedians frequently face hackers who disrupt their performances. It can be an unwanted comment, joke or aggressive challenge meant to throw the comedian off. However, skilled comedians often turn such heckling into hilarious sets that leave their audience in stitches. That is what this Indian-origin comedian did when he faced a hackler from Portugal. The Indian comedian who shut down a Portuguese heckler with humour and a history lesson. (Instagram/@theramarangistory)

The video features Ram Adithya Arangi and shows an incident during one of his performances in 2023. However, it has recently left people chuckling after being re-shared on Instagram.

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Portuguese insults Indian and regrets immediately.” In the video, Arangi asks a man from the audience where he is from. The man replies, “I am from Portugal... Yeah, you don’t even know what it is? Don’t even try it” To this, the comedian asks everyone to “Thank Portugal”.

He then goes on to give the man a history lesson, mentioning Vasco Da Gama and British colonisers and even calling the Portuguese “Cutie Pie colonisers.”

Take a look at the hilarious video:

What did social media say?

An individual joked, “That comeback!” Another added, “Handled it in the most comedian way possible. A crowd work and historical masterpiece.” A third expressed, “Did he really say that Indians don't know Portugal? Guessing he didn't study history at school.” A fourth wrote, “You should have said Messi is better than Cristiano Ronaldo. He would be pissed.” Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticon.

Who is Ram Adithya Arangi?

This Indian-origin comedian is based in Amsterdam. According to his LinkedIn profile, he works in Strategic Capability Building at Nike and says being a standup comedian is his “life beside his 9-to-5 job.” He also runs an Instagram profile, where he regularly posts snippets of his performances.