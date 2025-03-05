Indian-origin comedian Zarna Garga reveals taking weight-loss drugs: ‘It never occurred me to hide this’

Zarna Garg, an Indian-origin stand-up comedian from the US, recently received a wave of mixed reactions after she opened up about using weight loss medications during a recent podcast. Addressing fans and haters, she has dropped an Instagram post that has left social media users applauding her. While she thanked her supporters, she told her haters that she didn’t owe an explanation to anybody. Indian-origin comedian Zarna Garg received criticism from some after sharing that she used weight loss drugs to deal with her obesity. (Instagram/@zarnagarg)

What did Zarna Garg share?

“Anything else is just exhausting. I talked about this recently on a @zarnagargfamilypodcast episode not realising the impact it would have in offering relief to so many,” she wrote.

“I see you. I am you. Proceed with proper medical advice and live your best life. Haters gonna hate - we don’t engage in the debate,” she added.

In her post, she revealed that she has received hundreds of DMs for opening up about the use of weight loss meds. She further wrote, “In 2025, can we stop the bulls**tary of pretending we’re perfect.”

She then left a piece of advice for her followers: “Take the meds, don’t take the meds - do your thing with kindness around you and keep it moving.”

What did Zarna Garg reveal during the podcast?

She shared that before taking the weight loss medicines, she constantly thought about food, even when having a meal. She didn’t realise this habit of hers unless she started taking the drugs.

How did social media react to her message for haters and fans?

“It’s so much better than ‘I stopped eating bread and hiked 5 miles a day’,” wrote an Instagram user. Another added, “We got your back.” A third expressed, "Your body. Your decision.”

A fourth wrote, “Well said. I am so proud of you for normalising your weight loss and getting help. People think it’s ok to take meds for everything else, but when it comes to weight, they expect you to do it all by yourself.” Many dropped clapping hands emoticons on Garg’s post that went viral.

According to an AP report published earlier this year, half of Americans approve of using weight-loss drugs to treat obesity. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research conducted a poll in which adults revealed that they think using weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and other brands is a good thing rather than a bad one.

The report further stated that obesity is classified as a chronic disease. It can result from genetics, socioeconomic factors, and environmental factors.