Indian-origin entrepreneur asks for butler to pack bags at Dubai hotel, sparks debate: ‘I’d be embarrassed'

An Indian-origin entrepreneur shared his experience with the luxury butler service at a 5-star hotel in Dubai, where staff handle everything—even packing luggage. PJ Singh, an Indian-origin entrepreneur shared glimpses from his stay at the Taj hotel in Dubai and his first experience trying out the butler service offered by the hotel. The entrepreneur shared his experience with a luxury butler service at a Dubai hotel, showcasing how staff efficiently packed his luggage,(Instagram/mrpjsingh)

Singh filmed himself calling the hotel's front desk asking for someone to help pack his luggage. "Sure, sir. Someone will be right there to help you," was the reply he received.

Within minutes, a hotel staff member reached his door and inquired about his luggage packing needs. The entrepreneur then panned the camera to show his clothes strewn around the room and the hotel butler carefully packing them into his suitcase.

While Singh relaxes in the other, the butler swiftly packs all his belonging into his suitcases. "Look at that, beautifully done. You're the man, thank you so much!" The entrepreneur tells the staff who humbly accepts his compliments.

"This is the reason 5 star hotels are always worth it," he wrote in the caption of the video.

Internet reacts

The clip impressed many on social media while others were conflicted by the idea of needing help to pack bags. "I think this is the most needed service in the world," said one of them, while another added, "Taj Hotel is beyond the 5 star symbol."

However, many users criticised the entrepreneur for using the service. "Imagine not being able to pack your own bag. Money can't buy class. The room was so unkept too," said one of them.

"Even if I had this service available, I won't be comfortable letting anyone else do this for me. I would have started helping him out. I would be too embarrassed," wrote another.