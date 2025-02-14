'3-room suite, Giorgio Armani amenity kit’: Chennai couple gives tour of Etihad's ultra-luxurious flight. Ticket costs…

A Chennai couple took to Instagram and gave viewers an exclusive look inside The Residence, Etihad Airways’ most luxurious offering aboard its Airbus A380. The couple travelled from Paris to Abu Dhabi, with ticket prices ranging between ₹3-4 lakh. Keerthi, in the caption, noted that it was an experience comparable to flying on a private jet. The video, which has gone viral, showcases the extraordinary features and services. The suite comprises three separate rooms,(Instagram/@Etihadairways )

She shared that before boarding the flight, passengers travelling in The Residence are granted access to Etihad’s First Class Lounge at Abu Dhabi International Airport. Describing her experience, she mentioned that the lounge offers a range of premium services, including à la carte gourmet dining, well-maintained shower suites, and dedicated sleeping pods for relaxation.

Once on board, she detailed the exclusivity of The Residence, which consists of three separate rooms. The suite includes a spacious living area with plush seating and a large TV, a private bedroom featuring a double bed with high-quality bedding, and an ensuite shower room, providing complete privacy. She highlighted that the space is designed to accommodate one or two passengers.

She further noted that the cabin crew takes care of all in-flight comforts, including a bed-making service to ensure a restful journey. The dining experience featured an extensive gourmet menu with a variety of international dishes, while a selection of fine wines, champagnes, and premium spirits was also available. The in-flight entertainment system offered a large-screen TV with a vast collection of movies and shows, along with Wi-Fi access.

She noted about the high-end amenities provided during the flight. Each passenger receives a Giorgio Armani amenity kit containing skincare products, an eye mask, and other essentials. Additionally, Giorgio Armani sleepwear is provided for extra comfort. She mentioned that the experience was further elevated with an assortment of gourmet chocolates, adding a touch of indulgence to the journey.

Take a look at the video:

The video has sparked widespread admiration on social media, with many users expressing awe at the unparalleled level of comfort and service.

A user wrote, “CAn I ask I think ..what do u for living? It's a my long time doubt.”

Another added, “The real wealth is her family they are so happy together and complete”

Also read: Surat students attend school farewell with 35 luxury cars; FIRs lodged against parents