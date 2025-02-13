Surat students attend school farewell with 35 luxury cars; FIRs lodged against parents

The Surat police have registered cases against the parents of Class 12 students after a group of them attended their school farewell in a convoy of 35 luxury cars, performing stunts along the way, PTI reported, citing police. Authorities have seized 22 of the vehicles so far.(X)

The action follows a viral video from February 7, showing underage students driving high-end cars—including BMWs, Maseratis, Mercedes, and Porsches on city roads. Some students were seen waving smoke guns while dangerously sitting on car doors or sticking their heads out of sunroofs.

According to the police, the students were on their way to attend a farewell function at Fountainhead School in the Olpad area of the city. Authorities have seized 22 of the vehicles so far.

After the video shocked many people in the city, the school management clarified that students had been categorically asked not to drive to the school even if they had a driving license, according to PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police RP Barot said that six FIRs were registered at Pal police station in connection with the

“We identified 26 of the 35 cars and have seized 22 so far. Their owners have been issued notices. In the video, three students were seen driving, while the rest of the cars had hired drivers. These three students did not have driving licenses,” Barot told reporters.

FIRs have been registered against the parents of these three boys for letting them drive without a licence under section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (`actions that endanger the safety of others or human life').

"We have also filed another three FIRs against the drivers of three cars which were used for performing stunts, such as sitting on the door. They were booked under section 281 (rash or negligent driving). These stunts could have ended in serious injuries or even death," the DCP added.

