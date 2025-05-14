Indian-origin man dwarfs Saudi Crown Prince MBS, Trump inside Royal Court: 'Hope they have high ceilings'

People have made humorous comments on a post shared by Sriram Krishnan, Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Indian-origin tech leader shared photos of his interaction with US President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (MBS). (Also Read | Elon Musk reacts to racist pic showing Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan as butter chicken) Sriram Krishnan posed with Donald Trump and Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

Sriram Krishnan shares pics with Trump, Saudi PM

In the photos, Krishnan, who is over 6 feet tall, was seen towering over both Trump and the Saudi royal. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "It was an honour to talk to President Trump and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Royal Court today as part of this historic trip."

He added, "We got to talk about all the ways our countries could work together on AI and spread American AI, something@davidsacks47 talked about earlier today as well. Many of our best and brightest business leaders from Jensen Huang, @elonmusk, @bhorowitz, @sama, @alexandr_wang, @ajassy and many others present."

Internet drops funny comments

David Sacks commented, "Great job, Sriram!" A person wrote, "Imagine showing this photo to someone from 2016." "Super cool !! I hope they have high ceilings.. cc @DavidSacks," tweeted another person. An X user said, "Wait, how tall are you again?" "Towering over two nation heads, are we? Looks great," said another person.

A comment read, "Woah boss!! Huge congrats, dear @sriramk." A person said, "Saudi Arabia’s unparalleled solar potential, strategic focus on renewables, and deepening tech ties with the U.S. make it an ideal partner for powering the AI revolution. There is much to look forward to here."

Who is Sriram Krishnan?

The Indian-American entrepreneur, venture capitalist and author studied at SRM Valliammai Engineering College in Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram. He began his career at Microsoft and then joined Facebook in 2013. He later also worked at Snap. Sriram Krishnan worked at Twitter (now X) until 2019, where he collaborated with Elon Musk on restructuring the platform.

In 2021, he became a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)and led the firm’s first international office in London in 2023. Sriram is also an advisor at the Indian fintech company Cred. He is known for co-hosting a podcast, The Aarthi and Sriram Show, with his wife, Aarthi Ramamurthy. He is the author of the book Programming Windows Azure for O’Reilly.

Last year, Trump spoke about Krishnan in an official statement, “Sriram Krishnan will serve as the Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Working closely with David Sacks, Sriram will focus on ensuring continued American leadership in A.I., and help shape and coordinate A.I. policy across Government, including working with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. Sriram started his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure.”