IndiGo flight attendant dresses up mother in her uniform, heartwarming video wins internet

An IndiGo flight attendant has melted hearts online after sharing a touching video of her mother dressed in her cabin crew uniform. The video, posted on Instagram by a woman named Payal, shows her getting her mother ready in the airline uniform, complete with makeup and the familiar flight attendant look.

An IndiGo flight attendant got her mother ready in her uniform, and the internet loved the touching clip. (Instagram/payallgupta1)

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(Also read: 'We smile even when our body is screaming for rest': IndiGo cabin crew shares 'reality' of life in the skies)

The clip captures a warm and emotional moment between the mother and daughter. In the video, Payal is seen helping her mother wear the uniform and complete the look.

The text overlaid on the video read: “Got my mom ready in my uniform.”

Watch the clip here:

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Mother daughter moment wins hearts

{{^usCountry}} The video struck a chord with many social media users, who praised Payal for sharing such a beautiful moment. For many, the clip was not just about the uniform but about pride, love and the emotional bond between a mother and daughter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video struck a chord with many social media users, who praised Payal for sharing such a beautiful moment. For many, the clip was not just about the uniform but about pride, love and the emotional bond between a mother and daughter. {{/usCountry}}

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The mother, seen dressed in the IndiGo flight attendant outfit, appeared happy and graceful as she posed for the camera. The video gave viewers a glimpse of how special it can feel for parents to see their children achieve their dreams. In this case, Payal turned the tables by letting her mother experience a small part of her professional world.

Such videos often resonate strongly online because they combine aspiration with family emotions. The sight of a mother wearing her daughter’s uniform left several viewers emotional, with many saying that parents deserve to feel the pride of their children’s achievements in such memorable ways.

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(Also read: Woman shares video of IndiGo flight attendants caring for her toddler at boarding gate: ‘Three angels in blue’)

Internet reacts to viral clip

The clip has garnered several reactions from Instagram users. One user wrote, “This is the cutest thing I have seen today.” Another said, “Your mother looks so beautiful and proud in the uniform.” A third commented, “This is every daughter’s dream, to make her parents feel special.”

Several others also joined in to praise the heartwarming gesture. One user wrote, “The smile on her face says everything.” Another said, “Mothers are the real reason behind our success.” Someone else added, “This video is full of love, respect and emotions.”

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Many viewers also called the moment “precious” and “wholesome,” while others said the video reminded them of their own mothers and the sacrifices parents make for their children.

(Also read: IndiGo flight attendant’s Punjabi banter with passengers goes viral: ‘Amritsari kulche khana si’)

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)