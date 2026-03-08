Woman shares video of IndiGo flight attendants caring for her toddler at boarding gate: ‘Three angels in blue’
A woman posted a video showing IndiGo crew warmly caring for her toddler at the airport boarding gate.
A heartwarming video shared on Instagram has captured the attention of social media users after a mother showed how IndiGo flight attendants lovingly interacted with her toddler at an airport boarding gate.
(Also read: Watch: IndiGo flight attendant’s sweet exchange with Chennai woman applying makeup on board Hyderabad flight)
The video was shared by a woman with the username @khayarphy, who posted a short clip showing how IndiGo cabin crew members briefly cared for her child before boarding.
According to the woman, the touching moment happened while the family was waiting at the boarding gate before their flight.
In a text overlay on the video, she explained how the interaction began unexpectedly when a crew member approached them.
"At boarding gate an IndiGo air hostess came to us smiling and said, 'He's so cute, can i hold him for a minute.' She carried him to her colleageus. For a few minutes he was surrounded by three angels in blue."
The clip shows the toddler being warmly greeted by the airline staff, who appeared delighted to spend a few moments with the child while the family waited for boarding.
Watch the clip here:
‘A small moment that stayed with us’
Along with the video, the woman shared a heartfelt caption describing how the brief interaction left a lasting impression on her family.
"We were waiting quietly at the boarding gate when a crew member approached us with the kindest smile and asked if she could hold him.Then he was surrounded by warmth, laughter, and gentle hands in blue. It was such a small moment in a busy airport.Yet now, whenever a plane crosses the sky above our home, he runs outside and waves with pure excitement.Some kindness is brief.But it leaves a feeling that stays. And to the kind indiGo crew who made that day a little more special. Thank you for your warmth."
Internet reacts to the wholesome moment
The clip has since received several reactions online, with many users praising the IndiGo crew for their warmth and friendliness.
(Also read: 'We smile even when our body is screaming for rest': IndiGo cabin crew shares 'reality' of life in the skies)
Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “This is so wholesome. Moments like these show how small gestures can make someone’s day.” Another commented, “IndiGo crew are honestly some of the sweetest people. This video just proves it.” A third user shared, “Your baby looks so comfortable with them. That says a lot about the kindness they showed.” Someone else added, "Three angels in blue is the perfect way to describe this moment."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More