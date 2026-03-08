Woman shares video of IndiGo flight attendants caring for her toddler at boarding gate: ‘Three angels in blue’

A heartwarming video shared on Instagram has captured the attention of social media users after a mother showed how IndiGo flight attendants lovingly interacted with her toddler at an airport boarding gate. A woman shared how IndiGo flight attendants held her toddler at the boarding gate. (Instagram/khayarphy)

The video was shared by a woman with the username @khayarphy, who posted a short clip showing how IndiGo cabin crew members briefly cared for her child before boarding.

According to the woman, the touching moment happened while the family was waiting at the boarding gate before their flight.

In a text overlay on the video, she explained how the interaction began unexpectedly when a crew member approached them.

"At boarding gate an IndiGo air hostess came to us smiling and said, 'He's so cute, can i hold him for a minute.' She carried him to her colleageus. For a few minutes he was surrounded by three angels in blue."

The clip shows the toddler being warmly greeted by the airline staff, who appeared delighted to spend a few moments with the child while the family waited for boarding.

