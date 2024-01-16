IndiGo passenger slammed for speaking 'rudely' to staff. Here's what happened

X user @AuthorPrajnaa was travelling with IndiGo when her flight got delayed by eight hours. Upon learning about the extensive waiting period, the passenger demanded accommodation from a customer service agent. However, soon the woman became agitated and spoke 'rudely' with the staff. After the video of the incident went viral on X, IndiGo also replied to it. IndiGo airline staff telling the passenger about flight delay rules. (X/@AuthorPrajnaa)

"It was the middle of the night, and the flight was delayed by more than 8 hours. Despite being a rule from the airlines that the customers are entitled to accommodation, the IndiGo manager denied providing one. She was very rude before I took this video," wrote @AuthorPrajnaa in the caption of her post. She also shared the video of her conversation with the staff member, Nethra. (Also Read: Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to IndiGo passenger slapping pilot over flight delay)

The clip shows @AuthorPrajnaa telling Nethra that since her flight is delayed, she is supposed to get free accommodation. In response, Nethra informs her that the hindrance is due to bad weather conditions. She also apologises to her and tries to explain the situation.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on January 14. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 1.3 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. IndiGo also took to the comments section of the post and replied to her. The airline said that they regretted the discomfort caused to her. (Also Read: After 12-hour delay, passengers of Goa-Delhi IndiGo flight dine on Mumbai airport tarmac)

Here's what people said about this post:

An individual wrote, "Kudos to Nethra for handling this so well

It’s a pity that @AuthorPrajnaa did not know the rules fully - in case of bad weather & acts of God, the airlines are not bound to provide accommodation. Let’s all be more understanding with airlines over the crisis they encounter in the face of such fog delays! Buying travel insurance always helps madam!"

A second said, "You are rude and screaming. The 6E staff is treating you with courtesy."

"In this case, the lady from the airline was right. Bad weather delays do not entitle you to a hotel room," posted a third.

A fourth said, "Not a fan of @IndiGo6E, but Nethra representing it, handled this well. You are not entitled to accomodation when the flight is delayed due to bad weather."

A fifth commented, "Why blame the staff? It is

@IndiGo6E, which is at fault. Right? The service of the airline has been consistently falling over the last couple of years."