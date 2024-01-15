Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to IndiGo passenger slapping pilot over flight delay

A video of an unsettling occurrence aboard an IndiGo flight went viral on social media. It showed how a passenger got furious and slapped the captain of the flight over a flight delay during a Delhi to Goa flight. The clip took various social media platforms by storm and several people denounced the passenger's act. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of Paytm, reshared the clip on X and shared his thoughts. The man in the yellow hoodie was seen slapping the passenger. (X/@Vijay Shekhar Sharma)

"Road rage is coming to aircrafts. I am sure, we all understand crew is guided by ATC and doesn’t delay a flight on their own. This is completely unacceptable! We must respect and honour those who standby and give us services in any hour and weather," wrote Vijay Shekhar Sharma as he reshared the video. (Also Read: IndiGo passenger shares ‘worst’ experience on Bengaluru-bound flight, airline issues refund)

The video shows the angry passenger running towards the pilot and slapping him. Soon, an air hostess jumps in between and tries to keep the passenger away. The man can be heard saying, "Nahi chalana toh mat chala, bol de (If you don't want to fly the plane, then don't, just say so.)”

Sharma's tweet was shared a few hours ago on X. Since being posted, it has garnered close to one lakh views. The share also has over 600 likes and numerous comments. (Also Read: IndiGo to charge ₹2,000 per seat in select categories)

An individual wrote, "What does the pilot or cabin crew have to do with the delay? They were just doing their job. Be whatever reason, the guy's action isn't justified!"

A second shared, "Why is it challenging for people to grasp that flight delays aren't caused by the pilots and crew? It's not akin to a cab or bus, where a driver might be responsible for delays. Flight delays can result from factors like bad weather, runway availability, or unforeseen circumstances, all managed by ATC."

A third commented, "This is not acceptable at all. But where should a passenger go? Where should they complain? Why are they not informed well in advance? Even when the airline knows that flight would be delayed by 3 hours, they would announce in fractions of 30 minutes X 6 times."

"Arrest this passenger," posted a fourth.

