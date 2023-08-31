IndiGo pilot, cabin crew member celebrate Raksha Bandhan onboard

IndiGo crew member Shubha had one of the most memorable celebrations on Raksha Bandhan. This time, she was fortunate enough to celebrate the joyous occasion with her brother, Captain Gaurav, who was the pilot of the same flight.

Snapshot of the brother-sister duo onboard indigo flight celebrating Rakhi.(Twitter/@Indigo)

IndiGo shared a video of this brother-sister duo on X. “At 30,000 feet or on the ground, the bond of a brother and sister remains special. A heartwarming moment on board today as our Check Cabin Attendant Shubha celebrates Rakhi with her brother Capt. Gaurav,” wrote IndiGo as they shared the video of the duo celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Alongside, they also posted a video. (Also Read: Vikas Khanna melts hearts with his sweet gesture for retiring Air India crew member)

The clip opens to show Shubha making a special announcement to passengers that being in her line of work means she can’t always celebrate festivals with her family. She further expressed, “That’s why today is a very special day for me and my brother Gaurav, who is on board today to make sure that we celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after many years. Like all brothers and sisters, we also laugh and cry, play and fight, but he’s my rock, my best friend, my shoulder to lean on.”

Further, the video shows Shubha tying a Rakhi on Gaurav’s wrist.

Watch the video of cabin crew member Shubha and Capt. Gaurav celebrating Raksha Bandhan here:

This post was shared on August 30. Since being shared, it has been viewed close to 27,000 times. The share has also garnered more than 400 likes. Several people have also shared their reactions and thought the video was wholesome.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, “Love this. The joy is always to be shared.” A second added, “Heart-touching moments. Love to see such amazing things happening on board too, with loved ones.”

“Wonderful moment,” expressed a third. A fourth said, “So heartwarming.” A fifth posted, “So cute.”

