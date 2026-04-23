IndiGo pilot's mid-air message on Singapore-Trichy flight goes viral as NRIs fly home for Tamil Nadu polls

Many NRIs who are registered voters in Tamil Nadu travelled back home to cast their ballots in the April 23 Assembly elections. Amid this, a video featuring an IndiGo pilot addressing passengers on a Singapore-Tiruchirappalli flight has gone viral on social media.

Polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu concluded at 6 pm on Thursday. (Instagram/@capt_pradeepkrishnan)

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In the clip shared on Instagram, Captain Pradeep Krishnan is seen asking how many passengers were heading to Tiruchirappalli to vote, with nearly all of them raising their hands. He then reminded passengers about the importance of voting, saying it is not just a right but also a responsibility.

“Voting is a responsibility. Don’t forget to go and vote. Vote for the deserving candidate. For the next five years, things can be shaped by this,” he said in Tamil in the video. “First-time voters, all the best. Every vote counts,” he added.

Sharing the clip online, he wrote, “A full flight coming home to vote! Don’t complain about the future if you stayed silent on voting day.”

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} The video has since drawn widespread attention, with many praising both the pilot’s message and the commitment of voters travelling long distances to participate in the democratic process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video has since drawn widespread attention, with many praising both the pilot’s message and the commitment of voters travelling long distances to participate in the democratic process. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: Tamil Nadu sees 84.51% turnout as voting ends across 234 seats; results on May 4) Tamil Nadu election 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: Tamil Nadu sees 84.51% turnout as voting ends across 234 seats; results on May 4) Tamil Nadu election 2026 {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, polling for all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu concluded at 6 pm on Thursday. Around 82.24 per cent of the 5.73 crore eligible voters exercised their franchise, marking a record turnout. Officials said this figure was recorded till 5 PM, with final data to be released after consolidation.

The counting of votes will take place on May 4, which will decide the next government in the state. The current Assembly’s tenure is set to end on May 10.

A total of 4,023 candidates are contesting across the state, including several prominent leaders. Chief Minister MK Stalin is seeking re-election from Kolathur in Chennai. His son and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting from Edappadi in Salem district. Actor-politician Vijay is making his electoral debut, contesting from Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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