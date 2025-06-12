IndiGo, SpiceJet express solidarity with Air India after Ahmedabad crash

IndiGo, SpiceJet and Akasa Air on Thursday expressed their solidarity with Air India after a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. Several casualties are feared. Firefighting team at the spot after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. (PTI)

“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate incident at Ahmedabad airport. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, and their families. We stand united in spirit with Air India in this very difficult time,” IndiGo said in a statement on social media.

“We are truly saddened by the tragic incident at Ahmedabad airport. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with Air India during this difficult time,” SpiceJet said on X.

Akasa Air too issued a similar statement, standing by Air India after the horrific crash.

The Boeing aircraft, which could be seen losing altitude quickly, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the Ahmedabad International Airport. The pilot issued a mayday call and "crashed immediately after takeoff", the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said. The flight, which took off at 1:38 pm, was headed to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad. Out of the 242 passengers and crew members on board, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals, Air India said.

Chilling videos on social media included visuals of the plane crashing minutes after taking off from the airport. Another set of videos showed thick black plumes of smoke rising up in the air moments after the accident.

(Also Read: Horrifying moment Air India plane went down 5 minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport)

PM Modi takes stock of Ahmedabad Air India crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and took stock of the plane crash at the Ahmedabad airport.

(Also Read: Air India blacks out social media headers, display pics after Ahmedabad plane crash)