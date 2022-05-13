Indonesian dancers perfectly recreate Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji’s Tumhi Dekho Naa

The song Tumhi Dekho Naa featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji from the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna has been a fan favourite since its release. The Internet is also filled with people recreating or lip-syncing to the wonderful number. There is now a latest inclusion to that category and it is a video shared by an Indonesian YouTuber. The video shows two dancers perfectly re-enacting the entire song-dance sequence. The clip has now won people over, especially the Bollywood lovers. There is a high possibility that the video will amaze you and leave you with a huge smile on your face.

“TUMHI DEKHO NA - Vina Fan Version Parodi Recreate - Rani Mukerji Shah Rukh Khan Kabhi Alvida Na Kahna [sic],” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show a screen splits in two parts. One of them shows the original song and the other features the recreated one We won’t give away anything else, so take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago on May 10. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 22,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted many to post appreciative comments.

“Can never be disappointed by her choice of work when it comes to quality! What a mesmerizing performance done by Vina and Ferdi , their chemistry looks wonderful too! LOVE From INDIA,” wrote a YouTube user. “Just like original...specially... orange tree scene,” expressed another.

“I was smiling throughout. Such a stunning, flawless recreation of my most favourite Hindi song. Kudos to everyone involved,” praised a third. “You both look stunning and believe me you both actually have justified the song...the chemistry you both have is incomparable and what we have seen in the original video was not like what it is here...wowww!!! I am from India and all my love to both of you,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?