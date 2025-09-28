Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Influencer alleges ‘CRPF personnel’ secretly took pictures of her leg at Delhi airport: ‘Mere baap ke umar ke hai’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 04:14 pm IST

A social media influencer shared a video on Instagram alleging that a man took her pictures while pretending to be on a call.

An influencer shared a video alleging that a CRPF personnel took pictures of her without her permission at the airport in New Delhi. The post has prompted intense discussion on women’s safety across India.

Snippets from a video shared by an influencer alleging that a ‘CRPF personnel’ captured her pictures. (Instagram/@justbeingaayesha)
Snippets from a video shared by an influencer alleging that a ‘CRPF personnel’ captured her pictures. (Instagram/@justbeingaayesha)

“On the morning of the 16th Sept , 2025 at Delhi Airport (Terminal 1), I had a deeply disturbing experience. A man kept clicking pictures of me while pretending to be on a phone call. When I confronted him, he kept denying it — until I asked to see his phone. He had the photos. He had pictures of my legs,” digital creator Aayesha Khan wrote on Instagram.

Also Read: Woman threatens to expose Noida real estate company on X, gets 10 lakh back from them

She added, “The most shocking part? He was a CRPF personnel — someone who is supposed to ensure our safety. If a woman isn’t safe inside an airport, under surveillance, surrounded by authorities, and in the presence of armed security, where is she supposed to feel safe?”

The influencer further commented, “Women’s safety in India has become a cruel joke. And when those tasked with protecting us violate that trust, it’s more than just misconduct — it’s betrayal. I am done being quiet. This isn’t okay. This shouldn’t be ignored. We need accountability. We need change.”

What does the video show?

In the video, a man is seen wearing a lanyard around his neck with the words “CRPF” written on it. He is seen deleting something on his phone. As he turns the mobile towards Khan, he says he has deleted it, adding that the pictures were clicked because the phone “automatic may laga hua tha.” The woman responds by saying, “Mere baap ke umar ke hai, saram kariye thodi.” HT.com has not independently verified the video. There has been no official statement from the CRPF regarding the incident.

Also Read: Bengaluru woman alleges assault, theft by live-in nanny in viral social media post, sparks outrage

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Influencer alleges ‘CRPF personnel’ secretly took pictures of her leg at Delhi airport: ‘Mere baap ke umar ke hai’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On