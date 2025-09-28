Influencer alleges ‘CRPF personnel’ secretly took pictures of her leg at Delhi airport: ‘Mere baap ke umar ke hai’

An influencer shared a video alleging that a CRPF personnel took pictures of her without her permission at the airport in New Delhi. The post has prompted intense discussion on women’s safety across India. Snippets from a video shared by an influencer alleging that a ‘CRPF personnel’ captured her pictures. (Instagram/@justbeingaayesha)

“On the morning of the 16th Sept , 2025 at Delhi Airport (Terminal 1), I had a deeply disturbing experience. A man kept clicking pictures of me while pretending to be on a phone call. When I confronted him, he kept denying it — until I asked to see his phone. He had the photos. He had pictures of my legs,” digital creator Aayesha Khan wrote on Instagram.

She added, “The most shocking part? He was a CRPF personnel — someone who is supposed to ensure our safety. If a woman isn’t safe inside an airport, under surveillance, surrounded by authorities, and in the presence of armed security, where is she supposed to feel safe?”

The influencer further commented, “Women’s safety in India has become a cruel joke. And when those tasked with protecting us violate that trust, it’s more than just misconduct — it’s betrayal. I am done being quiet. This isn’t okay. This shouldn’t be ignored. We need accountability. We need change.”

What does the video show?

In the video, a man is seen wearing a lanyard around his neck with the words “CRPF” written on it. He is seen deleting something on his phone. As he turns the mobile towards Khan, he says he has deleted it, adding that the pictures were clicked because the phone “automatic may laga hua tha.” The woman responds by saying, “Mere baap ke umar ke hai, saram kariye thodi.” HT.com has not independently verified the video. There has been no official statement from the CRPF regarding the incident.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)