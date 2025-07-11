Influencer Archita Phukan changes Instagram name to Ishtara Amira after viral pic with Kendra Lust

Archita Phukan, popularly known as Babydoll Archi, has changed her name on Instagram. This came after her picture with US adult film star Kendra Lust went viral. Her new name on the Insta profile is Ishtara Amira. Archita Phukan who has changed her name to Ishtara Amira on Instagram. (Instagram/@ishtaraamira)

Who is Archita Phukan?

Archita Phukan, known for posting adult-oriented content, became a topic of discussion on social media following her reel on a viral trend.

She shared a transformation reel synced to the viral Spanish track Dame Un Gurr. The song is sung by Romanian artist Kate Linn in collaboration with Fantomel. The track has taken social media by storm, and millions of users, especially on TikTok, are using the sound for their videos.

Where is Archita Phukan from?

Reportedly, Archita Phukan hails from Assam. Recently, she shared about her journey from sex work to empowerment.

Phukan opens up about past life as a sex worker:

The influencer claimed that she was forced to work as a prostitute for six years. She alleged that she got free from that world after paying ₹25 lakh.

“After enduring six long years trapped in the dark world of prostitution in India, I managed to break free from its clutches, despite having paid nearly 25 lakh for my supposed freedom,” she wrote in an Instagram post shared in 2023.