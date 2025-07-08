‘I paid 25 lakh to escape’: Assamese influencer Archita Phukan opens up about past in prostitution

Assamese social media influencer Archita Phukan – also known as Babydoll Archi – has hinted at a collaboration with American porn star Kendra Lust, sharing her journey from sex work to empowerment. Phukan been in the news after sharing photographs with Kendra Lust. Assamese social media influencer Archita Phukan is known for her NSWF content on social media. (Instagram/@babydoll_archi)

Archita Phukan’s pics with Kendra Lust

Known for her adult-oriented content on Instagram, Archita Phukan hinted at a collaboration with Kendra Lust in a post shared last week.

She also shared a news headline suggesting that Kendra Lust is helping her foray into the world of ‘blue films’.

Archita Phukan has more than 8 lakh followers on Instagram, where her content can best be described as NSFW. She had first shared a photograph with Kendra Lust back in April. Over the last few days, the two have constantly been tagging each other in pictures – hinting at an upcoming collaboration.

In an Instagram post dating back to 2023, the Assamese influencer had opened up about her troubled past, saying she was once part of the “dark world of prostitution in India.”

Past in prostitution

Phukan revealed that for six years, she was forced to work as a prostitute. She had to ‘buy’ her way to freedom by paying ₹25 lakh. She did not specify whom she paid, how she was trapped, and did not disclose the identity of her captors.

“After enduring six long years trapped in the dark world of prostitution in India, I managed to break free from its clutches, despite having paid nearly 25 lakh for my supposed freedom,” Archita Phukan revealed in an Instagram post in July 2023.

She geotagged her location as GB Road in New Delhi -- the red light area of the national capital.

Phukan shared a message of hope and resilience by adding, “Today, as I reflect upon my harrowing past, I stand tall as a survivor, proof that hope, resilience, and the power of the human spirit can triumph over even the darkest of circumstances.”

Archita Phukan also revealed that in collaboration with an organization, she was able to rescue eight other girls who were similarly trapped in prostitution. “With the unwavering support of a trusted friend and an organization dedicated to helping survivors like me, I was able to free 8 other girls/women and give them a new life. Happiness indeed,” she wrote.